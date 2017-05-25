NEDC to host Caffeinated Ideas

Then the free Caffeinated Ideas program at the Norwalk Economic Development Corp. is for you. Business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to hash out their ideas over coffee at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the NEDC office, 12 Benedict Ave.

“There needs to be no business plan written up,” said Chris Castle, assistant director. “We hope the experts will nurture their ideas.”

NEDC representatives and those from Braintree and SCORE will be at the free event. Braintree is a Canton-based NEDC partner that is a resource for small businesses. NEDC Executive Director Heather Horowitz said SCORE is a non-profit organization based out of the NEDC headquarters that serves as a consultant for small businesses and helps mentor people with their business plans.

“No matter what stage in the development process you are, you should come,” said Castle, who encourages people to bring in their concepts ideas and products. “Anybody who wants to talk about their business.”

Caffeinated Ideas is a series by Braintree.

“We are asking them to bring their road show to us,” Horowitz said.

After Caffeinated Ideas is a small-business financing panel at noon. Castle said it’s an informative session about alternatives to financing one’s ideas.