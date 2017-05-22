Countdown on to big auction

The auction will feature 700-plus cars, trucks, tractors, buggies and more.

There will be a private VIP preview day by invitation only Thursday.

Here is the entire schedule:

Preview Day — Friday, July 14

9 a.m. at Summit Motorsports Park

Auction Day 1 — Saturday, July 15

Gates open at 7 a.m., auction begins at 9 a.m.

Auction Day 2 — Sunday, July 16

Wolohan’s Lumber Yard, U.S. 250 at Ohio Turnpike exit. Gates open at 7 a.m., auction begins at 9 a.m.

JF Marketing/Auction & Real Estate Services and VanDerBrink Auctions LLC bring the Ron Hackenberger Collection Auction. All selling (no reserve, absolute auction).

Day 1 will be held in conjunction with the 16th annual Blue Suede Cruise in at Summit Motorsports Park.

For more information log onto www.ronhackenberger.com or www.vanderbrinkauctions.com.