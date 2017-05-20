'Wine down' with new Great Wolf services

Parents visiting Great Wolf Lodge will enjoy a new indulgence this summer as the resort debuts Wine Down Service, a new signature wine, cheese and dessert pairing program that allows guests to “wine down” after a fun-filled day of play with their children. For this new service Great Wolf Lodge chose to work with The Wine Group to develop a delectable menu that features both sweet and savory culinary treats, perfectly paired with a delicious bottle of wine that parents can savor in the comfort of their suite. The service will launch at the Great Wolf Lodge resorts in Sandusky later this year.

Select one of four carefully curated pairings, or create their own package from an á la carte menu. Catering to the special needs of parents, guests also select the optimal time for their Wine Down delivery, between the hours of 8 to 11 p.m. Instead of knocking on the guest’s door, Great Wolf Lodge will send a text message prior to delivery to avoid waking children mid-slumber.

Guests will have the opportunity to choose from featured Wine Down Service packages including Rekindle the Bonfire (Chloe Prosecco); While the Pups Sleep, Chardonnay; It’s Been A Fun-Filled Day, Time For Some Cabernet; and Kids Snoring, More Pinot Noir-ing.

A complete list can be found online, or in the welcome packet provided to guests upon check-in. In addition to the four curated wine and food packages, guests also have the option to mix-and-match wine and culinary options to suit individual preferences. Wine Down Service packages start at $35, with delivery included, and can be ordered through guest services at the resort. For more information on Great Wolf Resorts and its brands of indoor water park resorts, guests can visit greatwolf.com.

In other area-attractions business:

Veteran ferry discount

To pay homage to America’s military, Miller Ferry is offering free passage to active military and American veterans during the Memorial Day weekend celebrations. Active U.S. Military Personnel and American Veterans are invited to ride aboard the Miller Ferry at no charge Saturday, May 27 through Memorial Day, May 29. That same Military ID shown at the ticket booth will also obtain discounts at some of Put-in-Bay’s other fine establishments.

More than 20 additional island businesses have partnered with Miller Ferry to honor our American heroes, a few of which include a free bowl of famous lobster bisque at the Boardwalk Main & Upper Deck, 25 percent off meals at Pasquale’s Cafe, 50 percent of any food item at Mossbacks and a free souvenir pint glass with any purchase at the Put-in-Bay Brewing Company. For a full list of active military and American veteran discounts and more information on the Memorial Day weekend please visit www.millerferry.com/events.