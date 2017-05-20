NEDC presents ‘Growth Strategies for Manufacturers’ event

The first involves finding new customers and the second requires doing more business with existing customers. It’s that simple. The hard part lies in strategy and execution.

With this in mind, the Norwalk Economic Development Corp. and MAGNET (Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network) will host a strategic event for Norwalk-area businesses Thursday in the Development Center at NEDC, 12 Benedict Ave.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Registration is free for all Norwalk-area businesses.

During the event, business owners will be encouraged to define and better understand their company’s growth strategy and how to determine ideal customers while growing their sales to existing customers.

NEDC Executive Director Heather Horowitz outlined the importance of the event, saying “manufacturers can get tied up in the day-to-day activities of running a company, to the point that they may be overlooking future customer groups or long-term brand messaging.”

Horowitz said MAGNET is one of Ohio’s premier manufacturing advocates. Founded in 1984, the organization helps Northeast Ohio manufacturers grow and compete within the global economy.

“(They provide) first-class consulting services tailored to small and mid-size manufacturers,” Horowitz said.

For additional information or to register for the event, visit www.norwalknedc.com/bam.html or call the Norwalk Economic Development Corp. at 419-668-9858.