Dr. Mel leaving New Beginnings

Jungblut, who has been with New Beginnings for 21 years, said she is accepting a new position “that will allow me to be closer to family.”

“I truly appreciate the trust families have placed in me as their children’s physician, as well as the opportunity I have had to work the amazing, caring team of physicians and caregivers at New Beginnings Pediatrics,” she said. “Although I will miss my patients and their families, I am confident this outstanding group will continue to provide (patients) with the high quality, compassionate care (they’ve) come to expect.”

Jungblunt said “it’s an exciting time” as New Beginnings expands its relationship with Fisher-Titus Medical Center and she will “miss being a part of that.”

* * *

Area residents inducted in Ohio Senior Citizen Hall of Fame

Two area residents were among eight older Ohioans inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame this month.

The Ohio Department of Aging, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging and members of the Ohio General Assembly honored eight accomplished older Ohioans with induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony today in Columbus.

“Older Ohioans have a lifetime of accomplishments and experiences that not only make them our elders, but also position them to be leaders and contributors in their communities,” said Stephanie Loucka, director of the department. “When older adults continue to grow, thrive and contribute throughout their lives, they can help their communities address key issues and stand as examples for others to emulate.”

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame honors Ohioans for outstanding contributions to their professions, their vocations or their communities after age 60. This year’s inductees range in age from 73 to 90. Their stories are compelling and represent a lifetime of dedication, ingenuity, perseverance, kindness and compassion. More than 450 individuals have been inducted into the hall since 1977.

The area citizens honored for their examples they lead were Dr. Lucille Garber Ford, of Ashland, and Melvyn J. Stauffer, Esq., of Sandusky.

Dr. Ford is a trailblazer and a role model for all women, with an accomplished career as an educator, businesswoman, college administrator and community leader. She taught business and economics and had an impressive career at Ashland University. She was the first woman to run for Ohio’s lt. governor and founded the Ashland County Community Foundation.

Stauffer has helped bring vital health care to underserved populations in his community. He helped secure more than $1 million to support the founding of the Stein Hospice Service, Inc. He was instrumental in the creation of the Firelands Regional Medical Center in north central Ohio and he founded the Foundation for Firelands, which has helped fund new physician practices in specialties needed to serve the community.

The honorees were officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during a special ceremony held at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium. Staff from the Department of Aging and Ohio’s area agencies on aging joined state legislators in recognizing the inductees and thanking them for their contributions.

In other business happenings:

A local dairy nutrition specialist graduated from the two year intensive Dairy Master’s program sponsored by Purina Animal Nutrition. As a graduate, Andrew Durrow of Centerra Co-op, was taught by the top university professors and industry leaders in the dairy industry in topics of nutrition, herd health, reproduction, foot care, robotics, heat abatement and economics. The graduates advance their skill levels by consulting to some of the top dairy herds in eastern US and Canada. The graduates are able to provide advanced knowledge and skills to local dairy farmers.

* * *

Company donates $1 million

A local electric company has donated $1 million to a good cause.

Since 1995, Firelands Electric’s Operation Round Up has given cooperative members the option to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar. These funds are then distributed as charitable grants to local organizations and individuals facing extreme hardships.

The average co-op member contributes just 50 cents per month, but with 84 percent of Firelands’ nearly 9,000 members participating, the program currently collects more than $40,000 per year. Now in its 27th year, Operation Round Up has contributed to a wide range of worthy causes. Grants have been awarded to local fire, police, and first responder organizations; healthcare facilities; school and youth programs; and civic groups.

Recently, Firelands Electric’s Operation Round Up made a historic donation. The Mifflin Community Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a $6,368.45 grant to assist with the purchase of hose fittings, hand tools, and a generator. With this contribution, the program surpassed $1 million in charitable donations.

“Firelands Electric Co-op is thrilled to reach this major milestone,” says general manager April Bordas. “By simply rounding up their bills to the next dollar, members have helped a tremendous number of people in our local communities.”

“The cooperative is proud of its Operation Round Up program. It is a powerful example of the cooperative spirit, and of our members’ generosity,” says Bordas.

* * *

World headquarters conference in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM — Bettcher Industries, Inc., a Northeast Ohio-based manufacturer of equipment for food processing, food service, industrial, medical and other applications, has planned its first-ever Global Summit. More than 100 sales and service personnel from nearly 35 countries have been invited to the conference, to be held June 5 to 7 at Bettcher Industries’ world headquarters in Birmingham.

The purpose of the Global Summit is to inform and update Bettcher’s distribution community about the company’s newest product innovations, as well as to showcase recent upgrades to the headquarters campus, including manufacturing and office facilities. In addition to distribution partners, attendees will include senior staff from the company’s Bettcher, Exsurco Medical and Gainco entities, as well as personnel from Bettcher’s overseas offices in Switzerland, Brazil and China.

* * *

Brew and BBQ begins at CP

SANDUSKY — Mouth-watering barbeque from five unique sections of the country, paired with craft brews from local and national breweries will tempt taste buds during Cedar Point’s annual Brew and BBQ event, which kicked off Friday.

Located in FrontierTown, guests can choose tasty items from “Taste of Carolina,” with pulled pork or chicken sliders served with a trio of Carolina sauces; “Texas BBQ,” featuring smoked sliced brisket on Texas Toast or BBQ caritas nachos with creamy cheddar and pickled jalapenos; “Kansas City BBQ,” including smokehouse ribs with bold BBQ sauce or a tasty dry rub; and much more. New for 2017, delectable desserts like banana cream pie and pecan tartlets will also be served.

Delicious barbeque is only the beginning. With more than 100 craft, micro and specialty brews, there’s something for every brew lover’s taste. More than 40 breweries will be represented, including Rhinegeist, New Belgium, Fat Heads, Leinenkugel’s, Great Lakes, Goose Island and Cedar Point’s own custom brews from The Brew Kettle in Strongsville, Ohio.

Cedar Point’s special brews include: Shandy Shores, a bright and sunny shandy with real blood orange and a hint of mango that celebrates the new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark; Valravn, an IPA featuring a battle of malt and hops with every sip; Rougabrew, a light and refreshing Munich-style lager; Iron Horse Porter, a full-bodied porter, dark and rich with hints of coffee and chocolate; Slaughter House Red, a malty amber ale with hints of caramel and toffee to celebrate the park’s HalloWeekends event; and Frontier Trail Ale, featuring American hops for a light citrus flavor and firm bitterness.

Guests will also have a chance to enjoy cooking demonstrations by Chef Damaris Phillips from Food Network from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today (Saturday, May 20). Impressing judges with her fresh take on Southern cuisine and winning over the audience with her impeccable charm, Southern spitfire Damaris Phillips outlasted 11 rival competitors to win season nine of “Food Network Star.” Guests can see three cooking demonstrations with the opportunity for Q&A and receive photos and autographs throughout her appearance. Wrapping up her visit, five guests who submitted their special barbeque sauce recipes will cook up their mixes live on stage and will be sampled shortly after by a panel of judges, including Chef Damaris Phillips.

Music will fill the festive atmosphere as local, live entertainment and Cedar Point’s own Bluegrass Jamboree play for guests throughout the event at the new Gossip Gulch stage. The Bluegrass Jamboree combines the traditional melodies of Bluegrass with a fun and modern twist.

Brew and BBQ runs weekends through June 11 (also including Monday, May 29) from 2 p.m. until park close. Guests can save when they purchase their event tickets in advance online. Event tickets include 15 samples that can be used for tastes of beer and/or barbeque.

Park admission is not included and is required to gain access to Brew and BBQ. Guests can purchase a special admission and event combo ticket online or at the park on the day of their visit.

To purchase tickets and find out more about Brew and BBQ, guests can visit cedarpoint.com/bbq.

If you have an item for the business roundup column, send the information to the Norwalk Reflector in care of Zoe Greszler, 61 E. Monroe St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or email it to zoegreszler@norwalkreflector.com.