Bohemian Wrapsody to open Monday

Bohemian Wrapsody will be opening its doors, and frozen yogurt machines Monday morning, but a few special customers have won the chance to attend a pre-opening over the weekend.

Bohemian, located at 5 E. Main St. and owned by Ben and Kimberly Boss, announced on its Facebook page it will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Ten of those who shared their breaking news Facebook post were given an opportunity for a sneak peak and to enjoy frozen yogurt Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Comments flooded the post about the announcement, including plenty of heart-eye emojis and many saying they “can’t wait” and were “excited” for the business that closed earlier this year to reopen.

Becky Tinkham Griggs said she has “been waiting for this day.”

“I am so pumped for you to open back up!” Jill Wangler said on the restaurant’s page. “(I) jogged by (Monday night) and saw all the yogurt machines.”

“Yay! Can't wait! My kids will be pumped!” Kalleen Sherer said.

In other business happenings, the Sandusky Mall’s JCPenney will hold an event of its own this weekend as the store unveils its major appliance showroom.

After introducing major appliances to 500 JCPenney stores last year, the Sandusky JCPenney store will begin selling kitchen and laundry appliances starting Friday.

JCPenney has renovated its home department to accommodate a 1,500 square foot major appliance showroom featuring refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers from great brand names including Samsung, LG and GE.

In addition to top brands, JCPenney customers can take advantage of no interest financing and free delivery and a price match guarantee and the ability to earn JCPenney Rewards on appliance purchases. The JCPenney store in Sandusky Mall is one of 100 locations nationwide that will be receiving a major appliance department this year.

* * *

Best Western was recognized as a custom care champion.

The Best Western in Norwalk received the Champion Customer Care Award at Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ District VII meeting held recently in National Harbor, Md. The award was presented in front of several hundred District VII Best Western hoteliers from Ohio and 19 other states.

This honor is bestowed upon those member properties that demonstrate and best exemplify exceptional levels of service and care. The hotels must also meet quality and design standards and other membership requirements to qualify.

The Best Western Norwalk was one of 101 hotels out of more than 2,100 properties in the United States and Canada to receive this designation this year.

Located at 351 Milan Ave, the Best Western Norwalk features 58 rooms with a full hot breakfast, heated indoor pool, fitness room, elevator, guest laundry, free high speed WIFI, and newly renovated rooms with two queen beds or a king bed with microwaves and fridges in each room. Large family sized rooms are also available with three queen beds or four queen beds as well.

For reservations, call the hotel directly at 419-663-3501 or call Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available through the hotel chain’s website at bestwestern.com.