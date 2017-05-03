Dunkin' Donuts could be open as soon as Saturday

A Dunkin’ Donuts representative told the Reflector the coffee shop was originally set to open Monday, but “delayed their opening.”

Another representative said the business is waiting on just a few loose ends, including a sign, and is slated to open this weekend or early next week.

To announce it’s opening, there will be a large pink sign in front of the building, which appears to ready on the inside, filled with coffee and other purchasable items and seating areas.

This new 1,769 square foot restaurant will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and offers comfortable seating for 25 guests. This location provides a welcoming environment with a total of 28 team members ready to serve Dunkin’ Donuts’ food and beverages in a friendly and fun atmosphere with free Wi-Fi and a drive-thru for busy guests on the go.

"Dunkin' Donuts is one of the world’s leading brands, and it has also become a favorite in the United States,” said Thomasina Dennison, Dunkin’ Brands field marketing manager. “We are proud to serve the residents of Norwalk and hope to become a regular destination for local DD fans.”

Returning this spring are the Spring Flower Donuts, a yeast ring donut frosted with light green icing and topped with flower sprinkles. Dunkin’ Donuts is also serving up a satisfying new breakfast option as well, introducing the new Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich. The sandwich features Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, egg and Wisconsin Aged White Cheddar Cheese, served on a new pretzel croissant that brings together the flaky, buttery goodness of a croissant with the salty deliciousness of a pretzel. The Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich can be enjoyed with a Dunkin’ Donuts hot coffee.

