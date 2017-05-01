BAM! NEDC celebrates 14 years of Business Appreciation Month

Now in its 14th year, BAM! has given NEDC staff an opportunity to gauge the pulse of Norwalk’s business climate — through on-site visits and in-depth interviews — since 2003.

Executive director Heather Horowitz changed the program’s format for 2017, in hopes of reaching even more local businesses.

“Rather than limiting our business visits to the months of April or May, we’ve broken the entire list of Norwalk area businesses into industry sectors, by month,” she explained. “This has allowed us to focus on specific industry clusters and to survey more businesses than in years prior.”

Area contractors and construction firms were visited throughout January, followed by skilled trades (e.g. electrical, plumbing, HVAC) in February. March and April were dedicated entirely to retail visits.

The restructuring also has given Horowitz and her team an opportunity to re-focus their energies during the month of May, resulting in several informational workshops, seminars and roundtable discussions for local businesses. Beginning May 9, these events will cover topics such as: effective communication for managers, establishing a pipeline of workers, marketing strategies for manufacturers, small business financing and more.

“Dedicating an entire month to this series of events seemed a good way to give back to area businesses. It provides us a chance to say that we appreciate their continued investment in the city of Norwalk,” Horowitz said.

For more information on BAM! or specific events being held throughout the month of May, visit the official webpage at www.norwalknedc.com/bam.html or call NEDC Office Manager Sherry Henry at 419-668-9858.