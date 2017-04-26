Stop, shop, hop repeat

That’s why local business owners decided to collaborate and start Mom ’n’ Pop Stop and Shop, a self driving tour to local “mom ‘n’ pop” shops. The special tour will take place from May 5 to 7 and will feature special discounts and fun.

“It’s a driving tour so they can start out at any of the businesses, and each business has a letter that they’re going to have hanging up in their shop,” said Toni Gibson, who thought the event would be a good fit for the local area when she saw other shops doing one in another county.

“You’ll want to write down that letter — it’s a word scramble scavenger hunt. There are four words to the scavenger hunt, but it’s all one phrase. It should be kind of fun.”

Gibson, who runs her own business, Gibson’s Herbal Gatherings, said there are 16 businesses involved in the stop and shop, with plenty of variety in products.

“(Participants) can kind of just see what’s in our shops,” she said. “I have gotten feedback already from people saying they had no idea these businesses even existed, that there are these little shops around here. That’s the idea with this.

“I’m hoping this will help everyone to shop local. Most of this stuff is a labor of love and they just like what they’re doing. People are passionate about their businesses. It would be nice to get people back to where they can get back to trusting people they’re buying things from. Everything isn’t just coming from China.”

Anyone interested in joining the fall tour, which will take place from Oct. 13 to 15, is invited to send a message to the group’s Facebook page, call 419-577-3200 or visit huroncountystopnshop.com.

In other business happenings:

G T Cab Service now is operating in Norwalk.

Here are its rates:

• 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. — $9 per person ($8 for a senior citizen). $6 for any extra people with same start and same finish

• 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. — $11 for everybody ($6 for extra people with same start and same finish).

Regional Incubator for Sustainability & Entrepreneurship (RISE) will launch a new program to support area businesses and entrepreneurs. RISE Expert Office Hours for local entrepreneurs will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the Sandusky Library program room. The event is free to attend. Attendees are asked to RSVP to ryan@eriecountyedc.org or 419-627-7794.

The Firelands Regional Medical Center traditional rotating internship program recently became an Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) Transitional Year Residency under the ACGME Single Accreditation System. Dr. Luis Perez, family medicine, will serve as the program director. The single accreditation system promotes improved health and healthcare for the public by enhancing the education of the next generation of physicians.

The single accreditation system is intended to achieve four significant benefits: Establish and maintain consistent evaluation and accountability for the competency of resident physicians across all accredited graduate medical education (GME) programs; eliminate duplication in GME accreditation; achieve efficiency and cost savings for institutions currently sponsoring “dually” or “parallel” accredited allopathic and osteopathic programs; and ensure all residency and fellowship applicants are eligible to enter all accredited programs in the United States, and can transfer from one accredited program to another without repeating training, and without causing the Sponsoring Institutions to lose Medicare funding.

Learn more about the medical education programs by visiting firelands.com/medical-education.

Marta Bringhurst was elected chair of post-graduate American Academy of Osteopathyfor Firelands Regional Medical Center. She is a family medicine resident. In her position, she will serve as the resident representative on the AAO’s board of trustees. Bringhurst is a member of the family medicine residency program at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Learn more about the medical education programs by visiting firelands.com/medical-education.

In other FRMC news, Lara Goldberg was hired as Firelands director of lab services. Goldberg has joined the medical center management team and will oversee all aspects of the laboratory services department. Goldberg most recently worked as laboratory director at Aiken Regional Medical Centers in Aiken, S.C. She is also a pathologists’ assistant with a master of health science degree from Quinnipiac University and has more than 10 years of experience in lab leadership. She currently lives in Lakeside-Marblehead, with plans to move into Sandusky in May.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) and TeamNEO announced this week that Camaco, LLC expects to create 200 full-time positions, generating $8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $18.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in the City of Lorain (Lorain Co.). Camaco supplies seat frame structures to automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The TCA approved a 1.417 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project, estimated value of $793,520.

Lorain County participated in the project by utilizing the U.S. EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant to pay for the Phase I and Phase II environmental studies, saving the company $33,515. In addition, the Lorain County Workforce Development Agency will assist in the project by offering employment job screening services and On the Job Training (OJT) funds for those that qualify. For further information contact the Lorain County Community/Economic Development Department at 440- 328-2322.

North Central EMS is celebrating 31 years of providing EMS service and recently hosted an anniversary dinner to honor their employees for years of service, and to recognize their 31 years as an organization. The dinner was held at Castaway Bay in Sandusky, and employees with two, five, ten, fifteen, twenty and twenty-five years of service were recognized and presented service awards by Executive Vice President Don Ballah. The following recipients were honored: Two year awards Bob Alms, Denise Clausen, Rodney Collins, John Grieve, Jennifer Knecht, Zach Marshall, Judy Meyer, Logan Palm, Brittany McGuckin, Elmer Sensenig, Amanda Skirkanich, and Marissa Tuttamore. Five year awards Christopher Alcala, Michael Clavette, Kim Devos, Amanda Hanneman, Carrie Mullins, Lucas Palm, Don Richuiti, Tammy Ries, and Jane Tackas. Ten year awards Diane Dower, Kimberley Fleenor, Delbert Hatt, Trevor Johnson, James Naderer, and Bonnie Thompson. Fifteen year awards Jodie Brown, Vicki Hillman and Sandy Micheletti. Twenty year awards Jodi Gasser, Cynthia Geiger, Jeffrey Herman, Thomas Johnson, Joseph Micheletti, Thomas Sees, and Tim Toflinski. Twenty-five year award Lisa Demcho.

A Clinical Excellence Award was also presented to Paramedic Tom Sees and EMT Ashley Shaffer. This annual award recognizes one paramedic and one EMT for their dedication, clinical excellence, and ability to meet or exceed all company performance standards. The evening was concluded by the presentation of the Employee of the Year award to Director of Communications Joseph Micheletti.