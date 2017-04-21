Job fair in Norwalk to feature 600 open positions

The hiring fair is open to the public.

In order for job seekers to be dressed for success, Goodwill Industries will offer its 20-minute “Dress for Success” presentation at Huron County – Ohio Means Jobs Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

All “Dress for Success” attendees will receive a voucher for free interview attire.

Interested job seekers may pre-register for the Huron County Hiring Fair via the link available on the HCDJFS website and/or the Ohio Means Jobs Huron County Facebook page.

There are currently more than 600 open positions employers will be hiring for which include the following: Activities, administration, administrative assistant, admissions rep, aeronautics, arcade attendants, Avon representative, assemblers, banquet servers, banquet set-up, bartenders, bilingual services, breakfast attendant, busperson, carpenters, CDL A or B truck drivers, certified pharmacy technician, cleaning services professional, clerical, CNA, CNC, coffee shop, construction, cook, copywriter, counselors, culinary, customer service, data entry, direct support professionals, electrical, electro-mechanical maintenance technician, emerging stabilization unit, engineering, entry-level summer jobs for 14-24-year-olds, event specialist, facilities, factory employees (product), faculty (university), financial representatives, food service worker, forklift drivers, front desk staff, general labor, grounds, guest service, guest services manager, hand sewing, hand stuffing, heavy equipment operating, home health aides, hospitality (no experience required), hotel desk clerk, housekeeper, housekeeping manager, housekeeping supervisor, human resources manager, information technology, IT department, inspecting, instrumentation technician, laborers, laundry, law enforcement, life coach, lifeguards, light industrial, long-term educational aides, LPN, machine operators, maintenance, manufacturing, masons, meat cutters, meat processing, mechanical, mechanics, medical billing specialists, mobile crane operators, night reception, packaging, packers, pallet builders, playground, plumbing, point of care tech, powder coating, press operators, pullers, residential carpenters, residential services, restaurant servers, retail employees (store and production clerks), RN, roof maintenance crew, roofers (seasonal), room attendants, security, security force (police), sexual assault unit, shipping and receiving, snack bar staff, soft sculpture for animal footrest (standing sears-tree bears), special sperations, STNA, substitute educational aides, substitute teacher, temporary summer help (production, maintenance, shipping and sanitation), support maintenance, tax professional, TIG welders, truck drivers (local regional and over-the-road), utility, vehicle maintenance, veterans (disabled) employment assistance, wait staff, warehouse, web developer, welders, and more as employers register to attend.

For more information about HCDJFS, visit www.huroncountydjfs.org.