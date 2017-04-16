Huron County employers honored for exceptional workplace safety records

Each employer received the bureau’s Special Award for Safety during the Huron County Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony.

“Maintaining a safe workplace requires real work and commitment, which isn’t easy given all the challenges related to operating a business,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. “I commend these employers and their workers for making safety a top priority and for their example to other businesses. We want all workers in Ohio to return home safely each day after their shift.”

Local employers recognized with the Special Award for Safety include:

• City of Willard - 533,958 hours worked

• Danop, Ltd. - 1,176,795 hours worked

• DeLaney Staffing Group - 1,076,400 hours worked

• Gaymont Nursing Center - 589,319 hours worked

• George Schild, Inc. - 527,289 hours worked

• Maple City Ice Co. - 519,687 hours worked

• Norwalk Public Library - 552,460 hours worked

• PolyOne Corporation - 806,058 hours worked

• South Central Local Schools - 604,014 hours worked

• Willard City Schools - 750,937 hours worked

The Huron County Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety.

Organized by local business groups, the councils educate members on new safety standards and regulations, products and services and the latest on a variety of related topics, including occupational safety and health, workers’ compensation and risk management. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s one-of-a-kind Safety Council Program.