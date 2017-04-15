Norwalk's Steffanni earns certification

PMP is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers.

Criteria for passing the certification included documented experience leading and directing projects, 35 hours of project management education, and an exam.

“The knowledge of project management helps me in my role almost daily,” said Steffanni. “Knowledge of the Project Management Institute (PMI) project management methodology is frequently used to guide myself, Firelands managers, and Information Services (IS) project managers toward success on approximately 25 to 50 active projects each day. Understanding and implementing the PMI’s 5 Domains/Process Groups and the 9 Knowledge Areas is a key factor in keeping projects moving towards their goals within cost and within budget.”

Employers benefit from PMP certification, as well. One PMI study indicated that when more than one-third of an employer’s project managers are PMP-certified, organizations complete more of their projects on time, on budget, and meet original goals.

“As our organization matures in project management, we will become more efficient and effective while implementing projects to achieve our strategic goals and support our mission statement,” added Steffanni.

As Director of Information Services, Steffanni is responsible for the direction, modification and maintenance of all phases of Firelands’ information and telecommunication systems such as systems design, programming, installation and operation. He is also a member of PMI Northeast Ohio (PMINEO).

Steffanni resides in Norwalk with his wife, Kerry, and their five daughters.