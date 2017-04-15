Norwalk's new cabbie business will take you 'anywhere, anytime'

After Church's Cab Co. closed in mid-January, Norwalk’s Shelly Reineck and Dan Gohlke saw a need for more options in transportation. The couple, who plan to marry later this year, are running the business with Gohlke as the owner and Reineck as acting manager.

“There’s a definite need in Norwalk,” Reineck said.

“The city council said they’ve been overwhelmed with (people needing rides) since Church’s Cab shut down. There were a lot of people (who) relied on them to transport them places and they’re stuck now since Church’s closed. I drove for Church’s for eight months. ... We were always busy. You would be surprised at how many people don’t have their own means of transportation.”

G T Cab Service wasted no time is getting the ball rolling.

“We officially started April 6 at 12:01 a.m. and we started right away and hit the bar crowd scene,” she said. “We’re kind of slow during the day, but we pick up more with the evening and night time hours.”

Reineck said G T will drive “anywhere, for anything,” be it across town to Walmart to all the way to Cleveland.

Reliability is a big reason why Reineck thinks people will benefit from G T.

“We’re going to be there,” she said. “We know how important reliability is.”

Reineck said she feels their prices are “fair,” running at $9 for any trip in town between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., or $8 for senior citizens over the age of 62. Each additional person picked up with the initial caller is $6, with the exception of children, who are free. In-town rides are $11 between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

You can contact G T Cab Service at 419-577-2286 or visit the website at http://www.gtcabservice.com.

G T Cab Service wasn’t the only operation to feel like spring is a good time for new business to blossom.

The Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced 12,827 new entities filed to do business in Ohio during March — an increase of 2,349 when compared to the same month in 2016. This makes last month the best month for new business formation in Ohio’s history, according to the secretary’s press release.

So far, 33,064 new entities have filed to do business in Ohio in 2017 — that’s more than 4,500 entities filed this year than in 2016, the report said.

Use of Ohio Business Central, the online business filing site founded by Secretary Husted in 2013, continues to climb. So far in 2017, three out of every four entities founded were started online. Since Ohio Business Central was launched, the Secretary of State’s Office has processed 229,365 online filings.

In other business happening:

* Tractor Supply Co. is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods for its special Farmers Market on May 13.

Collectors, crafters and growers with interests in everything from homemade crafts and candles to baked goods, carvings, flowers and produce are encouraged to sign up. To register, vendors can visit www.TSCEventPartners.com or visit their Tractor Supply store. Nonprofit organizations are also encouraged to register. Vendors will be able to showcase their goods free of charge in areas near the storefront.

* Tiffin is welcoming the opening of a new bar. Dave Spridgeon, partner in the Bourbon Affair of Findlay, has announced plans for a bourbon bar in downtown Tiffin. Located at 129 S. Washington St. and named The Renaissance Refined Spirits, the bar will feature a wide variety of whiskey and wine with a Roaring Twenties theme. Spridgeon also plans to hold regular events, including a monthly whiskey tasting featuring distilleries, and special event such as a Kentucky Derby party and a party commemorating the end of Prohibition.

* A local business and employee have been recognized. Design/build contractor Janotta & Herner was honored to be named the runner-up Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Company of the Year at the 2017 Ohio/Kentucky Chapter ESOP Awards Ceremony. The Ohio/Kentucky Chapter consists of more than 80 companies that participate in an ESOP. In addition to the runner-up title, Janotta & Herner’s Julie Brooks was recognized as the Ohio/Kentucky Chapter’s ESOP employee of the year.

Founded in 1962, Janotta & Herner is a true design/build contractor serving Northern Ohio. Completing more than 400 projects a year, the company serves a multitude of industries, including commercial, industrial and medical. In 2000, Janotta & Herner became an ESOP organization and now has 175 employee-owners.

* The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy announced the approval of rules to help implement proposed limits on opiate prescriptions for acute pain. Announced by Gov. John Kasich and leaders of Ohio’s healthcare regulatory boards last Thursday, the rules will support efforts by the medical, nursing and dental boards to place commonsense limits on the use of opiates for the treatment of acute pain. The rules adopted by the board will require prescribers to include a diagnosis or procedure code on every controlled substance prescription.

This information will then be entered into Ohio’s prescription monitoring program, known as the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System (OARRS), by dispensing pharmacies to monitor compliance with the limits. The rules will follow the board’s standard rule adoption process, including input from stakeholders and the public. For more information on the acute pain prescribing limits and the board of Pharmacy’s proposed rules, visit: www.pharmacy.ohio.gov/acute.

• Norwalk’s Sean Steffanni, Firelands Regional Medical Center’s director of information services, recently earned Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. PMP is the most important industry-recognized certification for project managers.

Criteria for passing the certification included documented experience leading and directing projects, 35 hours of project management education and an exam.

“The knowledge of project management helps me in my role almost daily,” Steffanni said. “Knowledge of the Project Management Institute (PMI) project management methodology is frequently used to guide myself, Firelands managers, and Information Services (IS) project managers toward success on approximately 25 to 50 active projects each day. Understanding and implementing the PMI’s 5 Domains/Process Groups and the 9 Knowledge Areas is a key factor in keeping projects moving towards their goals within cost and within budget.”

Steffanni resides in Norwalk with his wife, Kerry, and their five daughters.

EDITOR’S NOTE: If you’d like to have your business news included in the Reflector, email the information to news@norwalkreflector.com or mail it to the Reflector at 61 E. Monroe St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857 or call reporter Zoe Greszler at 419-668-3771.