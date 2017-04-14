Meet the ‘Chizza,’ a pizza with a fried-chicken crust

KFC calls it the Chizza.

Others have called it an unholy alliance.

The Chizza begins with a base of flattened fried chicken topped with tomato sauce, slices of “chicken ham,” pineapple chunks (why, why?), mozzarella and cheese sauce.

The Chizza debuted in the Philippines in 2015, hit restaurants in India that same year and is now being served in Singapore to mark KFC’s move into that new market, according to the AV Club.

(Remember that KFC gave the world the Double Down — a sandwich that, instead of using bread, packaged its bacon and cheesy fillings between two crispy chicken filets.)

“As the promo picture may indicate, the Chizza isn’t the most pleasant sight. You probably won’t be prepared for the smell that wafts your way, a combination of old oil and faint spice. But how was it to eat?” writes Rahil Bhagat for CNET, who tried it in Singapore.

“Each bite of the Chizza showed me regret does indeed have a taste. The sauce is incredibly sweet and has that processed tomato sauce taste. Chucking a handful of super sweet pineapple chunks on top doesn’t help. …

“The actual base is, in essence, a giant KFC chicken fillet that’s been pounded flat. It’s the oily, salty, crunchy chicken that by now you’ve probably come to either love or despise.

“By the time you finish, you’ll question your existence and will possibly need counseling. Sadly, the Chizza is not a winner.”

Winner or not, fried chicken appears to be an up-and-coming food delivery system as it shoves aside carbs like crusts and tortillas and bread.

For a hot few weeks earlier this year Taco Bell sold the Naked Chicken Chalupa made with fried chicken “shells” in select restaurants across the country.

Four ounces of white meat chicken were fried and folded into a shell, then stuffed with standard taco fixings — lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

Alas, the Naked Chicken Chalupa didn’t have much cluck.

The short-timer disappeared from test markets less than a month after its debut, though the company seemed to leave the door open to its return, according to Eater.

People are still going through Naked Chicken Chalupa withdrawals.

Just what did Taco Bell put in that chicken, anyway?

Taco Bell continues its quest for the perfect non-shell shell when it begins testing its Naked Breakfast Taco in Flint, Mich., this month.

The $1.99 breakfast taco is stuffed with potato bites, sausage or bacon crumbles, nacho cheese and shredded cheddar cheese.

And the “shell”?

It’s a flattened fried egg.

