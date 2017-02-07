Local shop owners split

Mousie Mae’s and More opened in mid April and has enjoyed plenty of success, according owners and friends Kathy Luc, Krista Eden and Marci Snyder. The business originally began as a online brain child of Snyder as Mousie Mae’s, which grew larger. When it opened a physical location at 222 E. Main St., she added “and More” as Luc and Eden joined her in the business venture.

Now that they’re coming up on their one-year anniversary, Snyder has decided to part ways from her co-workers and return to an online base, where she says her portion has done considerably better. The East Main Street location, now Luc and Eden’s project, will be called The Peddler’s Post.

“My husband and I started (Mousie Mae’s) from home in 2014 and it started out really small but it’s really just grown and grown, so last spring when we were given the opportunity to rent the (East Main Street) building, we decided we would try it for a year,” Snyder said.

“So we’ve done it for a year now. I was very surprised to see that 75 percent of my sales were still online. Really the generation that we live in now, they buy from their phones. They go on Facebook and Instagram, Pinterest. So once the end of the year came, it just seemed useless to stay there. My sales have just skyrocketed online and we’re selling all over the world now.

“There are so many opportunities with fashion shows and trunk sales, it just made more sense to move the business to work from home with my kids and husband there and to run it from home, especially since I have a full-time job as well, besides the shop. Our calendar is really filling up really fast,” she added.

But “no one regrets any of it,” Snyder said of the business and the split.

“Krista and I are going to continue on but Mousie Mae’s was (Snyder’s) trade name,” Luc said. “That’s why we came up with Peddler’s Post. We needed a new name.”

“This is a positive change. There’s more space for us now that we’ve expanded what’s available to us. We’re going to focus on antiques and primitives and florals. We’ll have a broader range selection of that we have: different furniture, primitive furniture, hand painted signs and handmade gifts, goat’s milk soaps and lotions.”

As Mousie Mae’s and More, the store offered the same line of goods, but also had a selection of primitive clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories. Mousie Mae will continue to sell these products online through Etsy, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

The Peddler’s Post has done well so far, Luc said, and they expect that to continue.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback on our shop,” she said. “We’ve done well over the past year. … We’re going to have a sort of first-anniversary sale in April to celebrate.”

Now that Luc and Eden’s business is officially The Peddler’s Post, the shop will have new hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m excited. I think they’re excited too,” Snyder said. “I think they’ll do really well. They’ve already got a great client base. The vendors there are doing really well so far with the candles and soap as well.