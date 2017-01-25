Kelly Heyman opened Bohemian Wrapsody, formerly a food truck, as a store-front restaurant in November 2015 at 5 East Main St.

Running a full-blown restaurant takes a lot of time, though, and Heyman has decided to focus more of her time on family and return to her “dream.”

Last week, Bohemian Wrapsody’s Facebook page gave loyal customers a scare following the posting of message about the business’ plans.

“I've decided to open starting Monday 8-2 to sell out my inventory. If you haven't eaten there yet, better do it because we won’t be there long,” owner Kelly Heyman wrote on the page. “It should take a couple months to close. Get it while you can.”

But Heyman said after the outpouring of love, she doesn’t plan to actually close the business, just simply turn it over to new hands.

“We’re selling,” she said.

“When I thought about it, we started out as the food truck; I always wanted the food truck. The food truck has always been my dream. Bohemian Wrapsody has been my baby for the last six months. When I thought about it and everyone just kept saying, ’No you can’t leave.’ The outpouring of love from the community made me feel bad.

“I decided I’ll just sell the whole business. I’ll just come up with another equally clever idea for a food truck and that’s what I want to do,” she said, adding she “definitely appreciated” all of the loyal customers.

“But the (Bohemian Wrapsody) name and the brand I’m going to sell. It’s just going to change over to new hands. I’m going to let Norwalk have it. I’ve had already had several offers. It will be just a changing of hands. It will all just stay the same food and great atmosphere.”

Why the change at all?

“It’s a lot of stress,” Heyman said.

“Anytime someone would call off or not show up, I would end up cooking, serving and doing dishes. That’s just a lot for one person and it’s hard to provide good service when you’re going around doing everything else. ... Plus, you can’t just take a day off to spend with your family without closing the restaurant and I didn’t really want to do that.”

Spending time with her family has been something she has missed over the past year, and something she is looking forward to as she expects her second grandchild.

“This is my only daughter’s first baby, so I need to be there,” she said. “And I feel like I’ve missed so much.”

Heyman stressed anyone looking for a good meal should still come to the restaurant and shouldn’t worry about whoever the new owner ends up being.

“Whoever the new owners is, I’m going to make sure they’re going to do a good job, though,” she said. “Everyone, keep coming in and eating. Me and Jim plan to be hands on thorughout the whole process and are hoping we won’t close at all during the transition. I’m going to take my time and make sure it’s the right person for the restaurant. This isn’t anything that’s going to happen overnight. We’re going to make sure it’s done right and meet with each of the people that are interested.”

Heyman said she’s had seven offers so far is still accepting offers on the business as well.