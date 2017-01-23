Bar 145° closes

The management announced the closing of the Milan Avenue eatery — a gastro-pub known for its burgers, bands and bourbon — with a sign on the door.

“We would like to thank the Norwalk residents for their patronage over the past few years. It has been our pleasure serving you,” the message stated in part.

Corporate representatives with Forever Young were unavailable for comment Monday. A bartender was seen inside collecting bottles, but nobody answered the door.

In recent months, the parking lot at the Milan Avenue business was mostly empty during business hours.

“I had heard that was a possibility,” Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said, referring to Bar 145° closing. “I probably heard that for a month or so.

“My wife and I loved date night there,” he added.

Heather Horowitz, director of Norwalk Economic Development Corp., said she hadn’t heard anything official about the closing until the mayor told her. Horowitz also said she has left messages with Bar 145° corporate representatives, but as of Monday, she hadn’t received any feedback.

The original version of Bar 145° opened in Norwalk in August 2014 at the former location of Bob Evans. Local contractor Ken Russ from Legends LLLC was the builder.

In late April, new owner Josh Greene announced the gastro-pub was rebooting. He told the Reflector there would be a new staff, saying it would have “a traditional Bar 145° menu, but with a local Norwalk flavor” and a priority on customer service. Greene also owns Bar 145°s in Avon, Kent and Rochester, N.Y. The new Norwalk general manager was Chad Rayl.

Before the reboot, the restaurant/bar wasn’t open for lunch.

“The good part is that building can be fixed up (easily). An interested business should be able to come in there and fit in with more of the Norwalk flavor,” Duncan said.

The mayor said the city has notified businesses about the situation with Bar 145° and the building.

“I’m hopeful for a quick turnaround,” he added.

Bohemian Rhapsody, in downtown Norwalk, announced this weekend it will close soon.