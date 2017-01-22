Payne Nickles & Company gets new firm owner

He is a native of Miller City and graduated from the University of Toledo with a bachelor’s of business administration in 1993. Rosengarten joined Payne Nickles & Company in May 2000, and in 2012 he became a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). He works in the Sandusky office.

Rosengarten currently lives in Gibsonburg and is married to Amy. He has two sons, Nate and Derek, two stepdaughters, Sarah and Brittney, and a stepson, Gabe. In his spare time he enjoys golf, fishing and attending sporting events. He has been involved in school and church committees and currently is a board member for Goodwill Industries of Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

With offices in Norwalk and Sandusky and a staff of more than 30 employees, Payne Nickles & Company is a locally-owned Firm of business advisors and CPAs providing forward-looking, client-oriented professional accounting and advisory services.