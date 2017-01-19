Church's Cab. Co. shuts down

Owner Elisha Coffey, of Norwalk, said the stress of running the business, losing money and a series of medical issues with several family members meant she had to close the taxi company. The closure was effective Friday.

“The money just wasn’t getting in,” Coffey said. “My 13-year-old daughter is in and out of the hospital. My family definitely needs my focus now.

“My mother and sister are dying,” the Norwalk woman added.

One of the financial issues Coffey faced was the city requires an inspection of the vans every three months. She said if there was an issue, then there was the added cost of taking the vehicle to a mechanic for repairs.

Church’s Cab Co. started serving customers Dec. 21, 2007 as Terry’s Taxi. It became known as Church’s Cab Co. on Nov. 20, 2015, according to city hall records.

“All I know is she closed it for personal reasons,” Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan said Wednesday, when the Reflector received a tip about the closed business.

The mayor said he’s grateful that Paco’s Taxi is still in the city.

“There definitely seemed to be enough business for both companies,” he added. “Our main goal is to make sure our citizens are served well.”

When asked about the mayor’s comments, Coffey said if another taxi company wanted to establish itself in Norwalk, the owner(s) would have to know they need to have “money they’re willing to lose.”

“It comes and it goes,” she said, referring to the demand for taxis.

While people living outside of Norwalk may think the taxis have great rates, Coffey said those prices might be too high for city residents.

One of Coffey’s concerns for the future is serving the residents of Miriam House; Church’s Cab Co. often donated its services to the women living there.

“They depended on us,” she said. “Those girls are homeless; they are trying to get back on their feet.”

When Church’s Cab Co. closed Friday, there were four drivers.

“That was the same day my daughter went back in the hospital,” Coffey said. “My family needs me right now.”