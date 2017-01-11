Ready for cars from China?

That, experts say, seems exceptionally ambitious.

“Since 2010, I’ve seen multiple automakers announce their entry in North America from China, but none of them have ever come true,” said Yen Chen, a senior industry economist at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor.

Guangzhou Automobile Group, known as GAC, premiered three vehicles this week at the media preview of the show — a midsize sport utility vehicle, an electric crossover, and an airy hybrid concept adorned with lots of wood trim. A production version of a sedan also was on display.

GAC claimed to be the first Chinese automaker to exhibit inside the show’s main hall, though an NAIAS spokesman said that wasn’t true.

Mr. Chen said that before, many Chinese automakers that came to the Detroit auto show did so more to drum up publicity back at home than to make serious inroads toward the U.S. market.

It remains to be seen how serious GAC is.

Stephanie Brinley, an automotive analyst with IHS Markit, said GAC appears to be doing the right things to set up selling cars in United States. But she said it’s not going to be easy, particularly in the mature U.S. market.

“In order to get a sale, you have to take it away from somebody else. That’s possible, but it’s much harder for a brand that nobody even knows exists,” she said.

Still, Ms. Brinley said if GAC can be patient they might make it here. Hyundai and Kia have, and if you go back even further, Toyota and Honda did.

“If GAC wants to do that, it’s possible,” she said. “It is a 10, 20, 30-year journey.”

GAC sells 380,000 vehicles a year in China, according to the Associated Press, though based on China’s annual new car sales of more than 20 million units, GAC isn’t a huge player. Still, the production-ready vehicles GAC showed in Detroit wouldn’t look out of place on U.S. roads.

One major hurdle for any Chinese company is getting regulatory approval to sell vehicles here from an emissions and safety perspective.

Even so, Chinese-made cars are being sold in United States.

Both Buick, a division of General Motors, and Volvo, which is now owned by China-based Geely, are importing cars from China. Some models of the Volvo S60 and all Buick Envision SUVs are made in China as well.

