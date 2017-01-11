Gift shop manager retiring after 25,000 hours of volunteer service

After 26 years, Collingwood is retiring, effective at the end of this week. The community is invited to stop by from noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the Fisher-Titus gift shop to wish Collingwood a happy retirement and thank her for her service.

“For years Barb has quietly gone about the business of managing our gift shop, including all of the highly specific details of buying, merchandising, pricing, displaying and selling merchandise,” said Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus Medical Center. “She has spent countless hours dedicated to Fisher-Titus. I admire her work ethic, her loyalty, her servant leadership, and her generosity.”

Collingwood, 78, a native of Rochester, N.Y., moved to Findlay during her junior year of high school. She and her husband Richard and their children lived in Findlay until 1973. As a stay-at-home mom, Collingwood decided to volunteer when she was 25 and donated her time to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay for several years.

“I really liked my Saturday afternoons in that gift shop. It was just nice to get out, see people and do something good,” Collingwood said.

When she moved to Milan, Collingwood served as her church secretary for 10 to 12 years. Then, one day when she was in Schild’s IGA, the Fisher-Titus Auxiliary had a table at the local grocery story and was recruiting. It was then that she decided to volunteer in the Fisher-Titus gift shop. After about six months, the manager position was available and Collingwood accepted the position. From then on, she served as the manager, working daily to help the Fisher-Titus Auxiliary raise funds for the Medical Center.

The gift shop generates about $225,000 in sales each year and 100 percent of the profits, as well as the profits from various Fisher-Titus Auxiliary fundraisers, are used to support projects in the medical center, Norwalk Memorial Home and The Carriage House. In recent years, the money has been contributed to the Benedict Avenue lobby renovation, new furniture for the Patient Pavilion and Shady Lane Café, blinds for the visitor lobbies on all of the in-patient floors, the digital sign at the medical center, the digital mammography machine and in 2017 the new 3D mammography machine.

“The hospital has benefited from the profits from the gift shop — the fruits of Barb’s labors,” Strayer said. “We have been so fortunate to have this wonderful woman supporting our mission in such a big way.”

Collingwood especially liked selecting the merchandise for the gift shop.

“I liked the feeling I would get when I was selecting the merchandise---it was a gut feeling or a vibe that it would be something people would like,” she said. “Then, when you introduced the item and it was a big hit---there was no feeling quite like that.”

Collingwood has fond memories of many people during her time at Fisher-Titus.

“I will definitely miss the people,” Collingwood said. “I couldn’t have spent 26 years any better. It’s been a nice ride.”

Now, as she retires, Collingwood plans to spend time with her husband, Richard, who is retired after 32 years from Cedar Fair. The Collingwoods will spend time in their villa in Hilton Head, S.C., and also enjoy time with their four grown children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom live in Ohio.