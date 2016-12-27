Local salon surprises woman with free complete makeover

That was the motivation of Julie's Beauty Salon stylist Lucy Taylor. She wanted to spread some love and make what could have been a stressful day a little more enjoyable.

So Taylor and the salon, located at 12 Gallup Ave., set out to do just that by offering a random person or family a complete makeover — from wash, cut, color and style to make up, facial and a manicure. On top of that, the salon had a $50 salon gift card for the chosen person or family.

“With everything in this world, times are getting hard,” Taylor said. “It’s hard. Some people can’t do a lot; some people just can’t afford Christmas. We just want to make it special. And we would like to give it to someone who’s really going to appreciate it. It’s just something fun to do.”

“There’s so much negative news and so many bad things going on,” said stylist Alicia Dandinger. “We wanted to remind people that there are still good people in this world. There are still people that care.”

That mission was accomplished when Dendinger and Taylor went to a Norwalk store Saturday morning and found Cassidy Ledman, a 19-year-old who was Christmas shopping for her little sister. The pair offered Ledman the opportunity to take a break and get pampered.

“We were buying my 5-year-old sister (Kellsey) some paint for Christmas,” Ledman said. “I was so surprised. I didn’t know what they were asking at first. It’s so nice.”

The Norwalk teen said the act-of-kindness came at a perfect time.

“I’ve been really nervous about dying my hair, so this is a great opportunity to do it. We’re going to see my great-grandma tonight. She’s in her 90s. It’s perfect,” she said.

“It was just surprising and so nice and generous of them.”

The affair was a group effort, something not only other stylists got in on, but that friends and coworkers wanted to help with.

“We got a bunch of (monetary) donations and I got a bunch of products for this,” she said. “We wanted it to be great.”

This was far from the first time the business has reached out to do some good in the community.

“We do the United Fund free hair cuts for back-to-school cuts and we helped out at the Calvary Baptist mom’s day event,” Dandinger said. Julie's Beauty Salon also has collected money for the Miriam House and humane society.

“We as a small business want to give back and get the word out to say ‘Hey, let’s shop local,’” Dandinger said.