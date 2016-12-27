Program extended at Columbia Gas of Ohio

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved the utility’s plan to extend and expand energy-efficiency programs, from 2017 to 2022.

A top consumer advocate, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, however, said the costs were too high considering that only a small share of Columbia Gas customers choose to participate.

Other groups disagreed. Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy, an advocate for low-income consumers, supported the application.

Columbia said in its application that the plan would cost its customers $161 million over six years, or $26.8 million per year. The utility, which has 1.4 million customers in Ohio, has said the effect on monthly bills would be less than $1 per month for a typical household.

