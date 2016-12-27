logo

Program extended at Columbia Gas of Ohio

By The (Toledo) Blade (TNS) staff • Yesterday at 7:00 PM

Customers served by Columbia Gas of Ohio Inc. are going to get another six years of discounts on energy audits and other programs.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved the utility’s plan to extend and expand energy-efficiency programs, from 2017 to 2022.

A top consumer advocate, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, however, said the costs were too high considering that only a small share of Columbia Gas customers choose to participate.

Other groups disagreed. Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy, an advocate for low-income consumers, supported the application.

Columbia said in its application that the plan would cost its customers $161 million over six years, or $26.8 million per year. The utility, which has 1.4 million customers in Ohio, has said the effect on monthly bills would be less than $1 per month for a typical household.

