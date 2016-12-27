Fake bill passed at Walmart over holiday weekend

Police registered the complaint around 1 p.m. Friday, but determined the funny money was actually used for payment the day before.

“We get those every so often,” said Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light. “It’s not a real frequent thing around here.”

Light said counterfeit bills tend to turn up a few times a year in the area.

In this case, they have no way to track exactly who passed the bill. Light said the officer who responded to the complaint said it was “easily noticeable” as a fake $20 bill, and it was likely that the person “just mixed that one in with their cash.”

With the influx of shopping and cash passed around during the holiday season, it comes as little surprise that fake bills could end up mixed in as well.

Anyone who suspects they might have a counterfeit bill is encouraged to report it to the local police or the U.S. Secret Service.