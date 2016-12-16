Thousands of cookies made for IGA cookie walk

The 30-foot display of more 20 types of confectionery treats ranging from fudge to cookies to buckeyes, drew such a crowd the store decided to open the event 10 a.m., an hour earlier than originally planned.

“We come to the cookie walk every time they have it,” said Connie Smith, of Milan. “We’re doing some buckeyes, we’ll go down and pick out the rest as we go down the line then.”

For Smith, she said the cookie walk is as much about the cookies as it is the people that work the event.

“I enjoy buying things here at the IGA and I enjoy the people here,” she said. “It’s just fun to see everybody and share in this nice activity that they have here. It saves me because I don’t make cookies for the holidays. ... I’m a retired school teacher. I substitute (for Edison Elementary), so this is a big help.”

Patti Perri, of Norwalk agreed it was a time-saver.

“This is a cool thing for a small town to do,” she said. “(I bought some) so people will think I baked a lot, you know, like everyone else in line. Saved a lot of time and you have such a good selection. And I’ll throw in a few homemade (cookies) just to make it look like I did do it and so the guilt isn’t quite so bad.”

Perri said she probably purchased three dozen cookies of a large variety.

“I saw it in the newspaper and I decided to go, plus my aunt made me come,” said Courtney Trent, 19, of Norwalk. “I think it’s saving me some time. I am still making a cookie platter. But now I don’t have to make any today I guess. I got a lot of (cookies) — the pecan ones, the mint ones, the sugar ones. I got a lot. I probably could have made all of these — I bake a lot — but I wouldn’t want to.”

Bakery manager Ellen Smith said that’s what she hoped for — helping her customers and having a good time doing it.

“This is a way for us to meet our customers and to help them with their holiday baking,” she said.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s a lot of fun because we get to interact with our customers for the next couple days. Everybody waits for this. Everybody wants a cookie walk. Everybody is very excited about it because we do all the work.”

The bakery staff estimated the store probably made 10,000 cut-out cookies and between 5,000 and 10,000 buckeyes.

“We’ve been doing this now for months in advance,” the manager said.

“We make it all here ourselves. We make it here, roll it out, bake it here and then we freeze the cookies and then we’ll pull them out, let them thaw and then we’ll frost. You’d never know (they were frozen). They go so fast.

She estimated “the 10,000 cookies or more that we’ve made” would be gone before the end of Thursday. The staff then would have to make more to carry them through today.

Ellen Smith said the the average ring up per customer is $20; at $6.99 a pound, that’s about three pounds of cookies per customer, including “snicker doodles, different assorted fold overs, pecan tarts, homemade bark, homemade fudge.”

The cookie walk continues all day today.