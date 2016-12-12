Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Norwalk

The owners are familiar faces to Norwalk, though. The Casa Bravos owners, Jose and Gustavo Avalos, also own part of Casa Fiesta, located just down the road from where they just opened their newest restaurant at 203 Cline St.

“It’s a big business. He opens businesses all the time and he has his own food labels,” Ebaristo Figueroa, Casa Bravos server, said of Gustavo.

“It’s a pretty big business. He owns part of Casa Fiesta as well, but he just wanted to make it a little more different. He has businesses all over, two in Columbus, two in Mount Vernon. He used to have five in Cleveland, but he sold them. I think he’s just trying to help his family. He has a system and he’s working on expanding his business.”

Casa Bravos, located between Discount Drug Mart and Aldi, opened its doors for the first time Saturday.

Expansion seems to be going well in other places due to his own unique food labels.

“He has his own food labels, his own margaritas,” Figueroa said. “We actually include four different, new margaritas. That’s quite different. We use different seasonings in the meals compared to (Casa Fiesta) down the street.”

What makes it different?

“Definitely more authentic, especially on Sundays,” Figueroa said.

He cited menu items such as “menudo (a Mexican soup), guaraches (fried masa base with a variety of toppings), gorditas, carne azada and al pastor.”

Casa Bravos is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant offers both dine-in and carry out options, plus a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Mexican eatery is located in the former Los Buenos Amigos, which operated from the summer of 2014 until early March.

Before Los Buenos, the space housed Sugarcreek family restaurant, which closed in 2012. Prior to that, it housed Brandon’s and Berardi’s Family Kitchen in the 1990s.