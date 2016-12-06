National award-winning IGA cookie walk to take place next weekend

The highly anticipated confectionery event will take place Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16, with doors opening at 10 a.m.

The event is so popular it’s almost like a mini cookie Black Friday.

“We have people waiting patiently to get their cookies,” said IGA assistant manager Melinda Beatty. “We open at 10 a.m. and we have people waiting in line to come in. They can’t wait for their cookies. There are people that just really appreciate being able to choose exactly what they like because it’s sold by the pound. They’ll get a little bit of this or a lot of that.”

Customers get excited for good reason though, according to Beatty.

“Customers appreciate having a wide selection to choose from instead of baking batches of them,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for them to get a wide variety of (cookies) instead of having dozens of one kind. We have a 30-foot layout of cookies. We do everything and people love our homemade buckeyes. They say the buckeyes are their favorite. There are a lot of cutout cookies, the chocolate fudge and candy bark, gingerbread men. There’s a wide variety.”

The event is so well known the store won a national award for their work with it.

“We won an award (the Creative Choice Award National Grocers Associations) for our marketing of our cookie walk,” Beatty said. “I guess the event stood out. We usually are dressed in little aprons for the event. We have a little gingerbread man that starts the event out in a full costume, plus the wide selection of cookies. It impressed them. Ellen Smith our bakery manger and I went to Las Vegas to receive the award.

Anyone who attended last year will appreciate that this weekend’s version will be just as large of an event.

“Last year was out biggest event since we added a lot of choices in cookies,” Beatty said. “This year should be just as big as last year. I think we called it a cookie stroll the first year and it’s grown each year with more choices of cookies. People just really look forward to it.”