UPDATED 11:30 a.m. 11/24: Black Friday deals! Plan your shopping now

Looking for a store that we haven’t listed yet? Or for department store from all across the nations? Offers.com has a list of stores from across the nation and the hours they’ll be open today (Thanksgiving Day) and tomorrow (Black Friday) for their sales. Makes sure you check it out!

Online or in store?

The Dayton Daily News recently published a report on some surprising trends, namely, that on average, you will one, probably spend more than ever have on Black Friday or Cyber Monday and two, probably do most of that shopping comfy and at home, still in your PJs.

“According to ADI’s 2016 ‘Holiday Prediction,’ Black Friday will set record sales, passing $3 billion for the first time, and Cyber Monday will be the largest online shopping day in history,” The Daily News said.

“Thanksgiving Day will grow the fastest, reaching $2 billion in online sales (15% year-over-year growth), Black Friday will reach $3.05 billion (11.3% year-over-year growth), and Cyber Monday will hit $3.36 billion in online sales (9.4% year-over-year growth).”

According to the report, 54 percent of the current generations plan on spending more this year than they did last year, and most of that will done via the internet, rather than in a physical brick-and-mortar store.

What’s you preference? Pushing through the stores to guarantee you get that one great item, or relaxing at home with a computer or smart phone, some hot cocoa and the new series of “Gilmore Girls” playing while you shop?

Best places to go!

There are so many places and so little time to hit sales. How do you choose? Not to fear, we’ve got you covered. This nice little list should help you narrow it down, showing which stores are having the highest average discount. Better to spend your time in stores with more discounts, right?

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount)

1. Macy's (63.35%)

2. Stage (62.81%)

3. JCPenney (62.79%)

4. Harbor Freight (62.58%)

5. Gordmans (61.59%)

6. Kohl's (58.15%)

7. Shopko (55.55%)

8. Fred Meyer (49.70%)

9. Craft Warehouse (45.03%)

10. Sears (43.89%)

Check out WalletHub for more store “by the numbers” and to see how they compared with last year’s discounts. (Here’s a hint, most stores have decreased, but there are a few that increased quite a bit!)

Toys R Us

“Door buster” deals run in store only from 5 p.m. Thursday to midnight. Regular Black Friday deals start at the same time and run through closing time Saturday, while supplies last. But, you can start shopping online at www.toysrus.com for regular Black Friday sales at 9 p.m. Wednesday. If you’re a Rewards “R” Us member, you can start getting more than 100 of the early access regular Black Friday deal NOW through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“Door buster” deals will go as high as 50% off, but other sales may give even better deals with up 70% off.

Check out all of the deals at Toys R Us.

Reflector staff picks!

• Cabbage Patch Kids Cuties - doorbuster only: $4.99 (limit 5, regularly $9.99)

• Video games - Doorbuster only, Xbox360 and PS4 including Madden17, Deus Ex and Rainbows Siege: $30 off

• nabi 25 Kids tablet —Doorbuster only: $39.99 (regularly $99.99)

• Stats 36” game table including air hockey: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Gamestop

Doors will open at 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and sales run through Sunday. Shop in stores or online at www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com.

A few lucky shoppers will get a rare golden pop vinyl. And the first 100 customers will receive a free Yo-Kai watch with any purchase.

Check out the ad for all deals and steals.

Reflector staff picks!

• Uncharted 4 500 GB PlayStation4 bundle with two games (Uncharted 4 and your choice of ‘The Last of Us Remastered’ or ‘Ratchet and Clank’) - Friday only: $249.99 (regularly $299.99+)

• Graphic gaming Tees: $1.99

• All preowned products: But 2, get 1 free

Mouse Mae’s and More

Mouse Mae’s an More vintage boutique in Norwalk will be open early at 8 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. on Friday. Then continue its deals for extended hours on Shop Small Saturday until 6 p.m. as well.

Their specials will consist of 15% off of everything in the store.

You can check out a lot of what they have to offer on their Facebook page.

Améz Boutique

This Norwalk clothing shop will also be extending its hours for both Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday with Friday hours being 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This shop will be holding some pretty good deals throughout both days, but don’t wait till last minute or the give aways will surely be gone! There will also be refreshments and a basket drawing entry for each day.

You can check out a few of the deals and what the store has to offer on Facebook.

Reflector Staff Picks!

C.C Beanies and fall floppy hats: $10

20% off select dresses

Spend $60 get a free bath bomb; spend $100 and also get a paisley printed scarf (while supplies last)

Daniels Hobbies

This newest addition to the city will be open for Black Friday sales from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

This Black Friday sale is an all-week affair, advertising the lowest prices ever.

You can check out their deals on their Facebook as well!

Reflector staff picks!

• Brushless RC vehicle 1:10 PRO Rally: $219.99 (regularly $359.99)

• Pick an item, and regular-priced item and get 10% off

• HITEC Quad racer 280 RTF FPV multirotor flyer: $359.99 (regularly $400)

Macy’s

With the highest discount rate this year, Macy’s Black Friday sale runs online at www.macys.com all day Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Nov. 26. For more traditional shoppers, and to take advantage of in-stone only deals, doors will open 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, plus, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Careful, some deals are only available online, while others are only available in store. Look carefully!

Check out all the deals in the preview!

Reflector Staff picks!

• Tag Springfield III 5-piece luggage set: $49.99 (regularly $200)

• Womens and mens boots: $20 and $25 respectively (regularly up to $75)

• Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger suit separates: $199.99 (regularly $600)

• 800-thread count, 4-piece Mason sheet set: $29.99 (regularly up to $200)

Best Buy

You can make it a split shift Black Friday at BestBuy with stores opening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, then reopening at 8 a.m. Friday. You can also shop all day and night at www.bestbuy.com.

It’s good to note though, the Friday doorbuster tickets will only be handed out to customers between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday while customers are lined up outside the store and as they enter.

Check out all the deals now and make your plans now.

Reflector staff picks!

• LG 60” Class Smart 4K UHD TV: $599.99 (regularly $999.99)

• Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge: Free $250 gift card and Samsung Gear VR set (regularly up to $792 for phone only)

• Macbook Air (latest model) 13.3 in, intel core i5, 8GB memory, 125GB hard drive: $799.99 (regularly $999.99)

• DJI - Phantom 3 standard quadcopter: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)

• Garmin - Vivosmart HR activity tracker + heart rate wearable: $69.99 (regularly $119.99)

Walmart

Sales at Walmart begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 in store and are available all day online at www.walmart.com and continue all day Friday, Nov. 25.

Walmart has only made their ad available in their app so far, but we’re confident the ad will be online soon. In the meantime, you can download the app and see all 34 page. You can also map out your store route for all the deals you want to snatch on the app and it will tell you where to go to find them.

Reflector staff picks!

• Samsung 60” Class Smart 4K UHD TV: $648 (regularly $1098)

• DVDs and Blu-ray discs: $1.96 to $9.96 (regularly up to $35)

• Samsung Tab E7” Lite tablet: $69 PLUS $10 Google Play credit (regularly $109)

• Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dreams Dollhouse with furniture: $88 (regularly $149)

• Premark 3D VR HD drone with 3D VR goggles and wifi streaming camera: $99 (regularly $148)

Target

Target will essentially be holding two sales; a pre-Black Friday sale and a Black Friday sale both online and at www.target.com. The pre-sale will take place Wednesday and Thursday until the Black Friday sale begins. Stores open for the Black Friday sale at 6 p.m. Thursday.

See all 40 pages of deals.

Reflector staff picks!

• Life size Big Figs 48” tall - Starwars and Ninja Turtles: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

• iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: $0 down PLUS $250 gift card

• Powerbeats2 wireless headphones: $89.99 (regularly $199.99)



• Exclusive KitchenAidUltra Power Plus 4.5 qt.stand mixer - variety of colors: $239.99 (after gift card discount. Regularly $329.99)

• Games - including Codenames, Pop the Pig, Pokemon, etc.: $2.99 to $12.49 (regularly up to $25) NOTE: Target will also have a sale, starting at $5 wide a wider variety. See ad above.

STAPLES

All Black Friday deals go on sale early Thursday at www.staples.com but in store deals begin when doors open at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

The one catch with these deals are they’re so hot the store is only allowing one of each item per customer. But, if you order who you want online on Thursday, you can beat the crowds and just pick it up Friday.

Check out all the deals and steals.

Reflector staff picks!

• HP laptop with Intel Core i3 - 15.6 inch screen, 6 gb RAM, 1 TB hard drive: $299.99 (regularly $469.99)

• FUJIFILM Instax Mini 8 camera - variety of colors: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)

• Keurig OfficePRO K145 brewer: $64.99 (after rebate. Regularly $109.99)

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 inch — 16 GB: $129.99 ($199.99)

JCPenny’s

You can get ahead start on your shopping at Penny’s (and online at www.jcpenney.com) with doors opening 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 and only running through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

PLUS: Coupons will be given to customers who get in early Thursday! Coupons range from $10 off of $10 to $500 off of $500.

Check out all 72 pages of Black Friday deals.

Reflector staff picks!

• Anchor Hocking 24-piece storage containers: $10 (regularly $56)

• NutriNinja blenders - Auto IQ and Professional 1000: $69.99 (regularly up to $225)

• 3-speed cruise turntable - variety of colors: $49.99 (regularly $120)

• Guys Arizona jeans: $15 (regularly $42)

• Disney dolls/plush toys: $9 (regularly $18)

Sam’s Club

Black Friday starts early for online shoppers at www.SamsClub.com starting Thursday, Nov. 24. Store deals start when doors open at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Sam’s is also having a pre-Black Friday sale on phones, starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, advertising prices “too low to show”.

Check out all the deals in the ad.

Reflector staff picks!

• Nikon D3400 2 lens DSLR bundle - w/ bag, SD card and extra battery: $499 (regularly $799) Note: Target has a D3400 bundle for $499.99 with the camera, 18-55mm lens, 70-300mm lensed Bluetooth. See the ad above.

• Samsung 4K UHD smartTV - 75”: $1,998 (regularly $2,600)

• 27” gas grill with 4+1 burners - 60,000 BTU: $199 (regular price unknown)

• Sharp 55” 2.1 slim soundbar: $198.88 (regularly $298.88)

Kohl's

Black Friday deals start online at www.Kohls.com Nov. 21 and in store at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Doorbuster Deals end at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Plus, get $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent Nov. 21 to 26.

Check out the deals in the ad.

Reflector staff picks!

• Fitbit Alta - special edition: $99.99 (regularly up to $149)

• Shopkins Sweetspot - with exclusive Shoppe doll: $19.99 (regularly $59.99)

• CrockPot 4-quart programmable slow cooker: $7.99 (regularly up to $39.99) NOTE: JCPenney will have 6-quart programmable slow cooker for the same price (see above)

• 1/2 carat T.W. two stone diamond ring-10K gold: $299.99 (regularly $1435)