Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress goes for $4.81 million at auction

The three-day auction event raised nearly $11 million. Julien’s Auctions added another world record to their list when the iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she famously sang to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York sold for the record price of $4.81 million to Ripley’s Believe it or Not.

Throughout the three days, bidders from around the world, some famous and more highly competitive, bid from all corners of the world on items from costumes to personal notes of the most legendary screen star of all time. The dress was presented on the custom made mannequin that was designed to match Marilyn Monroe’s exact body measurements.

Marilyn Monroe’s Blancpain Platinum and Diamond watch was won by the Blancpain company bringing the watch back to its original home in Switzerland. The watch sold for $225,000. Marc A. Hayek, Blancpain President & CEO said “We are thrilled to have this exceptional timepiece, which was once owned by America’s most iconic star, return to its original home in Switzerland,”

Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger won the Marilyn Monroe Pandora minaudiere evening bag at auction in an unintentional bidding war with his friend Tommy Mottola who wanted it for his wife Thalia. The embellished citrine crystal floret minaudiere includes Marilyn’s lipstick, unused cigarettes, comb and a heavily used cotton powder make up buffer with mirror and two Mercury dimes dated 1943 and 1945. The two Tommy’s battled it out with Hilfiger becoming the victor at $187,500 who bought it as a birthday gift for his wife Dee Ocleppo who designs luxury handbags.

Fashion designer Bob Mackie was also in the house on Thursday evening. The Mackie sketch and book sold for $21,875.

Other stunning highlights included the “Some Like it Hot” cocktail dress which sold for $450,000; a Marilyn Monroe “Rose Tattoo” premiere gown sold for $125,000; a red orange dress worn by Marilyn for a portrait sold for $112,500; the Marilyn Monroe “Niagara” negligee sold for $59,000; a Marilyn Monroe owned rhinestone bracelet sold for $18,750; a group of Marilyn Monroe owned magazines sold for $10,000; the “No Business Like Show Business” gown sold for $81,000; the Marilyn Monroe “Bus Stop” costume , studio image and tear sheet sold for $100,000; a Marilyn Monroe the “Prince and the Showgirl” gown and window card sold for $75,000; a Marilyn Monroe program from President Kennedy’s 1962 Birthday Celebration sold for $12,500 and a Marilyn Monroe received letter from Jean Kennedy Smith sold for $28,000

A custom bound copy of Arthur Miller’s Collected Works sold for $25,000; a Marilyn Monroe signed driver’s license sold for $18,750; an original crayon figural drawing by Monroe sold for $25,000; Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 address book sold for $30,000; a group of 13 LPs and 45s featuring Marilyn Monroe sold for $15,625; A signed photograph of Marilyn Monroe sold for $14,000; an index card signed by Marilyn Monroe sold for $7,680; Marilyn Monroe’s Prayer Book for Jewish Worship sold for $21,785 and a pair of Marilyn Monroe’s Ferragamo shoes sold for $34,000.

