Norwalk's Lesniewski promoted to IS systems manager at FRMC

Lesniewski was formerly a systems analyst at Firelands, where he has been employed for five years. He has ten years of experience in the information systems field. His knowledge of the overall systems infrastructure, flow of data/information within the organization and his existing internal relationships will allow for success in this new role.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ryan and welcoming him to our leadership team,” said Sean Steffanni, CAHIMS, director of information services. “He will play a key role in the evolution of a Firelands Regional Medical Center strategy based on the ITIL framework.”

Lesniewski attended Baldwin Wallace University where he earned Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees.

He resides in Norwalk with his wife, Laura, and two sons.