New hobby store for all ages comes to Norwalk

Daniels Hobbies, a shop that had been located in Berlin Heights for the last 38 years, has made 34 E. Main St. its new home. Daniels will offer a new spot to shop for hobbyists of all shapes and sizes with an interest in remote controlled airplanes, drones, trains, boats and much more.

The shop, owned by brothers Kurt and Rob Gornek along with Marc Daniels, is still under construction, with cardboard in the windows and cones in the sidewalk, but by 10 a.m. Saturday, when the doors officially open, the store front will be an interesting spectacle for any passerby.

“We’re not going to be like ‘the toy store,’ but at the same time, we want to kind of cater to several different aspects,” Rob Gornek said. “Plus, we’re going to try to let the community dictate where we go with it also. If we find there’s a certain interest in this area for something, we’ll bring it in.”

Allowing the community to guide the business is essential for the company, as is having affordable options.

“It’s important we bring in options because this hobbying can have really expensive gear and then when you start to get into the less expensive, a lot of time it just gets cheap,” Kurt Gornek said. “But there’s also good gear and models and equipment in an acceptable price range and we’re going work hard to (offer that). ... Sometimes people still want to enjoy the fun and the experience, but they’re on a limited budget. That doesn’t mean they should be excluded.”

The owners expect interactive demos and simulators to draw in patrons.

“Interactive demos (are) definitely going to be a big thing in the store,” Kurt Gornek said. “We want people to engage. It’s supposed to be fun when you go to the hobby shop.”

“We try to make it an engaging experience, whether you buy something or not. You can come in, try your hand at flight and get the feel for what it’s like to hold the controller in your hand and fly the craft. We’re working on a small indoor vehicle with FPV. So even if you’re not seeing what it’s like — for example, to be flying — you can see what it’s like to put the goggles on and look through the vehicle’s perspective, which is a very popular thing now, especially with FPV racing.”

The growing popularity of drones, radio control and trains made the move from Berlin Heights to Norwalk a necessity to continue to offer the best service and product selection for the next 38 years and beyond, according to the ownership.

“Berlin Heights has offered a comfortable environment for nearly four decades but the downfall was we’ve outgrown our 450-square-foot, converted 2-car-garage shop,” Daniels said.

“The space served us well from 1978 to 2016. In fact, we renovated the shop last spring to offer a more efficient way to display more products. We hoped it would serve the community well for the foreseeable future. However, since our renovation, we’ve been experiencing growth in our business while the room for new products and parking spots continued to be a hindrance overall.”

The new location offers not only more space and parking, but high visibility for the growing business.

“My favorite part about the new location is we are now part of a retail destination with shopping and dining nearby,” Kirk Gornek said. “You can now drop in to get your hobby gear while running errands at the local hardware or grocery store.”

Rob Gornek, a lifelong resident of Norwalk, is also excited.

“We are excited for the possibilities to help with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs to get the next generation passionate about mobility. ...We look forward to connecting with the local Norwalk and Western Railroad Club and local RC and hobby enthusiasts. The love for mobility, radio control, trains and racing is alive and well right here in Norwalk.”

The new shop will be open at 10 a.m. Saturday, and regular retail hours being 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 am. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The shop also plans to have specials for Black Friday, Nov. 25 and Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 26.

More of Daniels Hobbies items can be found at www.rcoverstock.com.