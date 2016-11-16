Local couple recognized for community improvement, involvement

The Suvars own and run several businesses including Real Estate Connections, the Wildcat Connections Café, Andy Suvar Auctions and their own farm. They received the award not only for their successful businesses but also for their many community service activities.

They are active in both the CIC and the New London Rotary Club, where Shelley has served as secretary for many years, and belong to the New London Grange and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Shelley also leads a Girl Scout troop while Andy donates his auctioneering talents to many causes, including the Girl Scouts and the Lorain County Fair.

They have opened their home to many exchange students throughout the years, and all four of their daughters attended the New London Schools, as do several of their five grandchildren.

In other CIC and New London Roatry Club happenings, the collaboration raised a fair amount of money toward a good cause Saturday.

The New London Rotary and CIC raised over $700 during Family Fun Night at the Hileman Building with all proceeds benefitting the Terry Wilson Memorial Deck. Local businesses donating to the event were Gilbert’s Hardware, Miller’s Market, North Central Ag, the New London Record, Sutton Bank, Huber Therapeutic Massage and The Laurels of New London.