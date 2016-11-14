UPDATED 11/14: Black Friday deals! Plan your shopping now

This is your one-stop-shop for that information.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest ad releases and deals and give you a quick reference guide to help your shopping marathon go as smoothly as possible, and to help you score that killer deal. We’ve also put in a few of our favorite deals from the ads to wet your appetite.

We’ll update it frequently, so make sure to check back here every day.

Share your favorite deals with us and recommend a store you want us to find the ad for. What deals have you heard of? What deals and stores do you want to see here? Let us know and comment below!

* * *

Best Buy

You can make it a split shift Black Friday at BestBuy with stores opening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, then reopening at 8 a.m. Friday. You can also shop all day and night at www.bestbuy.com.

It’s good to note though, the Friday doorbuster tickets will only be handed out to customers between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday while customers are lined up outside the store and as they enter.

Check out all the deals now and make your plans now.

Reflector staff picks!

• LG 60” Class Smart 4K UHD TV: $599.99 (regularly $999.99)

• Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge: Free $250 gift card and Samsung Gear VR set (regularly up to $792 for phone only)

• Macbook Air (latest model) 13.3 in, intel core i5, 8GB memory, 125GB hard drive: $799.99 (regularly $999.99)

• DJI - Phantom 3 standard quadcopter: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)

• Garmin - Vivosmart HR activity tracker + heart rate wearable: $69.99 (regularly $119.99)

* * *

UPDATED 11-10-16

Walmart

Sales at Walmart begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 in store and are available all day online at www.walmart.com and continue all day Friday, Nov. 25.

Walmart has only made their ad available in their app so far, but we’re confident the ad will be online soon. In the meantime, you can download the app and see all 34 page. You can also map out your store route for all the deals you want to snatch on the app and it will tell you where to go to find them.

Reflector staff picks!

• Samsung 60” Class Smart 4K UHD TV: $648 (regularly $1098)

• DVDs and Blu-ray discs: $1.96 to $9.96 (regularly up to $35)

• Samsung Tab E7” Lite tablet: $69 PLUS $10 Google Play credit (regularly $109)

• Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dreams Dollhouse with furniture: $88 (regularly $149)

• Premark 3D VR HD drone with 3D VR goggles and wifi streaming camera: $99 (regularly $148)

* * *

UPDATED 11-9-16

Target

Target will essentially be holding two sales; a pre-Black Friday sale and a Black Friday sale both online and at www.target.com. The pre-sale will take place Wednesday and Thursday until the Black Friday sale begins. Stores open for the Black Friday sale at 6 p.m. Thursday.

See all 40 pages of deals.

Reflector staff picks!

• Life size Big Figs 48” tall - Starwars and Ninja Turtles: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

• iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: $0 down PLUS $250 gift card

• Powerbeats2 wireless headphones: $89.99 (regularly $199.99)



• Exclusive KitchenAidUltra Power Plus 4.5 qt.stand mixer - variety of colors: $239.99 (after gift card discount. Regularly $329.99)

• Games - including Codenames, Pop the Pig, Pokemon, etc.: $2.99 to $12.49 (regularly up to $25)

* * *

UPDATED 11-8-16

STAPLES

All Black Friday deals go on sale early Thursday at www.staples.com but in store deals begin when doors open at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

The one catch with these deals are they’re so hot the store is only allowing one of each item per customer. But, if you order who you want online on Thursday, you can beat the crowds and just pick it up Friday.

Check out all the deals and steals.

Reflector staff picks!

• HP laptop with Intel Core i3 - 15.6 inch screen, 6 gb RAM, 1 TB hard drive: $299.99 (regularly $469.99)

• FUJIFILM Instax Mini 8 camera - variety of colors: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)

• Keurig OfficePRO K145 brewer: $64.99 (after rebate. Regularly $109.99)

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 inch — 16 GB: $129.99 ($199.99)

* * *

UPDATED 11-7-16

JCPenny’s

You can get ahead start on your shopping at Penny’s (and online at www.jcpenney.com) with doors opening 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 and only running through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

PLUS: Coupons will be given to customers who get in early Thursday! Coupons range from $10 off of $10 to $500 off of $500.

Check out all 72 pages of Black Friday deals.

Reflector staff picks!

• Anchor Hocking 24-piece storage containers: $10 (regularly $56)

• NutriNinja blenders - Auto IQ and Professional 1000: $69.99 (regularly up to $225)

• 3-speed cruise turntable - variety of colors: $49.99 (regularly $120)

• Guys Arizona jeans: $15 (regularly $42)

• Disney dolls/plush toys: $9 (regularly $18)

* * *

UPDATED 11-4-16

Sam’s Club

Black Friday starts early for online shoppers at www.SamsClub.com starting Thursday, Nov. 24. Store deals start when doors open at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Sam’s is also having a pre-Black Friday sale on phones, starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, advertising prices “too low to show”.

Check out all the deals in the ad.

Reflector staff picks!

• Nikon D3400 2 lens DSLR bundle - w/ bag, SD card and extra battery: $499 (regularly $799) Note: Target has a D3400 bundle for $499.99 with the camera, 18-55mm lens, 70-300mm lensed Bluetooth. See the ad above.

• Samsung 4K UHD smartTV - 75”: $1,998 (regularly $2,600)

• 27” gas grill with 4+1 burners - 60,000 BTU: $199 (regular price unknown)

• Sharp 55” 2.1 slim soundbar: $198.88 (regularly $298.88)

* * *

Kohl's

Black Friday deals start online at www.Kohls.com Nov. 21 and in store at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Doorbuster Deals end at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Plus, get $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent Nov. 21 to 26.

Check out the deals in the ad.

Reflector staff picks!

• Fitbit Alta - special edition: $99.99 (regularly up to $149)

• Shopkins Sweetspot - with exclusive Shoppe doll: $19.99 (regularly $59.99)

• CrockPot 4-quart programmable slow cooker: $7.99 (regularly up to $39.99) NOTE: JCPenney will have 6-quart programmable slow cooker for the same price (see above)

• 1/2 carat T.W. two stone diamond ring-10K gold: $299.99 (regularly $1435)