Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calendar

The former Plymouth Locomotive Works built an estimated 7,500 railroad locomotives in its nearly century of existence. The company manufactured other products, including the famous Silver King farm tractors.

After many years, a Pennsylvania railroad, The Stewartstown Railroad, is honoring Plymouth locomotives, of which the railroad has had several over the years. The company is featuring Plymouths in its official 2017 railroad calendar.

At one time, the Plymouth firm employed well over 100 workers. The company never really got all of the credit that it deserved for helping many small railroads survive. Most Plymouth units were smaller, ideal for short line railroads, switching jobs and mines. Plymouth saved some small railroads from going under as the small, often gasoline fueled engines were cheaper to operate than steam locomotives when many small railroads lost freight and passenger traffic to road traffic with improved highways in the 1930s and later.

The Stewartstown Railroad Company, one of the oldest railroads in the United States, wishes to salute the former employees of the Plymouth Locomotive Works by honoring the firm with its “official railroad” 2017 calendar. Of its three locomotives, the Plymouth named “Mighty Mo” is the most reliable, built in the 1940s. The calendar has “Mighty Mo” on the front cover and on several other pages in the calendar. It is noted the Plymouth Locomotive firm is no longer in business.

Located in South York, Pa., not far from Gettysburg, Lancaster and Baltimore, The Stewartstown Railroad has never changed its name, corporate charter, original route or common stock since incorporation in 1884. Many other railroads over the years merged, went bankrupt, changed names, changed their corporate structure, but The Stewartstown Railroad has little changed since 1884, with locomotive power being the biggest change. Even most of its tracks are original 1880s track, with a wooden engine house, station, iron bridge, all more than a century old.

A Crestline native, Bill Histed, is on the board of directors and is one of the largest shareholders. He designed the 2017 calendar and told the annual meeting recently, “I am proud to say I was born 20 miles from the birthplace of Mighty Mo at the Plymouth Locomotive Works.” He noted he wanted to honor the dependability of Plymouth locomotives and the village of Plymouth.

On the Stewartstown, the Plymouth is in regular service hauling passengers on the weekends during the tourist season and during holiday periods. It is used much more than the other two locomotives based on its dependability.

“Plymouth made an estimated 7,500 locomotives, over 1,000 still believed to be in active service today,” Histed said. “I don’t think anyone has really honored the Plymouth locomotives the way they should be.” When orders fell off during the hard times of the Great Depression, the Plymouth firm made Silver King farm tractors, which some people collect today.

“It was a shame Plymouth went out of business, but they had a lot of unfunded pension liabilities and that was part of the problem,” Histed said. “There were some changes in the industry, too.” Histed’s family worked on the former Pennsylvania Railroad out of Crestline for more than 100 years, his late father being a fireman and then locomotive engineer for 43 years, which included World War II service, running trains in Germany and Belgium for the U.S. Army Transportation Corps. He got into railroad preservation late in life after seeing so many miles of railroad torn up. “One of the hardest things was to watch the old Erie-Lackawanna through North Central Ohio where I live get ripped up,” he said.

