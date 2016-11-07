UPDATED 11/7: Black Friday deals! Plan your shopping now

This is your one-stop-shop for that information.

JCPenny’s

You can get ahead start on your shopping at Penny’s (and online at www.jcpenney.com) with doors opening 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 and only running through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

PLUS: Coupons will be given to customers who get in early Thursday! Coupons range from $10 off of $10 to $500 off of $500.

Check out all 72 pages of Black Friday deals.

Reflector staff picks!

• Anchor Hocking 24-piece storage containers: $10 (regularly $56)

• NutriNinja blenders - Auto IQ and Professional 1000: $69.99 (regularly up to $225)

• 3-speed cruise turntable - variety of colors: $49.99 (regularly $120)

• Guys Arizona jeans: $15 (regularly $42)

• Disney dolls/plush toys: $9 (regularly $18)

Sam’s Club

Black Friday starts early for online shoppers at www.SamsClub.com starting Thursday, Nov. 24. Store deals start when doors open at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Sam’s is also having a pre-Black Friday sale on phones, starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, advertising prices “too low to show”.

Check out all the deals in the ad.

Reflector staff picks!

• Nikon D3400 2 lens DSLR bundle - w/ bag, SD card and extra battery: $499 (regularly $799)

• Samsung 4K UHD smartTV - 75”: $1,998 (regularly $2,600)

• 27” gas grill with 4+1 burners - 60,000 BTU: $199 (regular price unknown)

• Sharp 55” 2.1 slim soundbar: $198.88 (regularly $298.88)

Kohl's

Black Friday deals start online at www.Kohls.com Nov. 21 and in store at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Doorbuster Deals end at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Plus, get $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent Nov. 21 to 26.

Check out the deals in the ad.

Reflector staff picks!

• Fitbit Alta - special edition: $99.99 (regularly up to $149)

• Shopkins Sweetspot - with exclusive Shoppe doll: $19.99 (regularly $59.99)

• CrockPot 4-quart programmable slow cooker: $7.99 (regularly up to $39.99) NOTE: JCPenney will have 6-quart programmable slow cooker for the same price (see above)

• 1/2 carat T.W. two stone diamond ring-10K gold: $299.99 (regularly $1435)