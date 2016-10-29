Avoid getting burned when buying firewood.

Firewood is sold by a measurement called a “cord.”

A cord must equal 128 cubic feet. A cord, like other measurements such as a foot, gallon or a ton, is defined by law.

“To be sure you have a cord, stack the wood neatly by placing the wood in a line or a row, with individual pieces touching and parallel to each other, making sure that the wood is compact and has as few gaps as possible,” said Roland Tkach, Huron County auditor.

“Then, measure the stack,” Tkach added. “If the width times the height times the length equals 128 cubic feet, you have a cord of firewood.”

Examples of acceptable cords of wood include 4 by 4 by 8 and 2 by 4 by 16.

Terms such as “truckload,” “face cord,” “rack” or “pile” have no legally-defined meaning, the auditor said.

“If a seller uses such terms, it should alert you to a possible problem,” Tkach said. “Wood can only be sold by the cord or by fractions of a cord.”

“This is not really about enforcement, but it’s an education thing,” added John McClaflin, sealer of weights and measures at the Huron County Auditor’s Office.

McClaflin also stressed the buyer obtain a written receipt.

Tkach said the goal is fairness for the consumers.

Tkach also noted certain types of wood produce better BTUs (British thermal units) when burning. A BTU is a unit of measurement for energy. One BTU is equal to the amount of energy used to raise the temperature of one pound of water one degree Fahrenheit.

The top five, according to chimneysweeponline.com, are:

1. 1. Osage Orange

2. 2. Hickory

3. 3. Black Birch

4. 4. White Oak

5. 5. Honey Locust

Anyone with questions can call the auditor’s office at 419-668-4304.