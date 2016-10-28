Rare collection of Disneyland memorabilia goes to auction

The “Souvenirs of Disneyland” auction will take place Saturday, November 19, 2016 at Van Eaton Galleries, located at 13613 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, Calif., starting at 10 a.m. PT. Souvenirs of Disneyland is an auction devoted to the history of Disneyland and features very rare and remarkable items from some of the finest collections in the world.

The auction will feature more than 1,000 rare items, many of which have never been offered for public sale. For over 60 years, Disneyland has influenced popular culture and built generations of loyal fans. The rare Disneyland memorabilia offered in this auction shows how early park items, from simple souvenirs to actual props and artwork, are currently among the hottest collectibles in the world to date and are consistently increasing in value.

About 1,000 pieces of memorabilia will be brought to auction exclusively by Van Eaton Galleries, and are available to view during a limited time exhibit. The collection’s highlights include an original “stretching portrait” painting used in the “Haunted Mansion” attraction (Estimate: $30,000-$40,000), an original “It’s a Small World” Audio-Animatronic doll which is the first complete doll ever offered for sale (Estimate: $80,000-$90,000), an original “Devil Prop” from “Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride” (Estimate: $8,000-$10,000), and an original audio-animatronic sparrow from the “Enchanted Tiki Room” attraction (Estimate: $35,000-$45,000).

Additionally, American-icon and fan-favorite Mouseketeer, Annette Funicello, is represented in the Souvenirs of Disneyland auction. Annette Funicello landed her role on The Mickey Mouse Club in 1955 at just 13 years old and soon became the most popular Mouseketeer of all time. Funicello’s personal 1957 School Notebook (Estimate: $500-$1,000) as well as a Birthday Gift from the County of Los Angeles to Annette (Estimate: $500-$1,000) are just two of the auction items being offered that will benefit Neurological Disease Research as part of the Annette Funicello Research Fund.

Other highlights include a one-of-a-kind Disneyland model with functioning trains and lights (Estimate: $15,000-$20,000), a set of models used to make the “Snow White’s Scary Adventures” attraction (Estimate: $8,000-$10,000), a rare original “first-pull” attraction poster from the “Peter Pan’s Flight” attraction (Estimate $2,500-$3,500), a section of carpet from Walt Disney’s apartment in Disneyland (Estimate: $700-$1,000), and an extremely rare Original Marc Davis Concept Painting for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” attraction (Estimate: $15,000-$20,000)

“This collection and the people that have collected it are beyond extraordinary,” said Mike Van Eaton, co-founder of Van Eaton Galleries. “The breadth of this vintage collection and the rarity of the memorabilia are a true testament to the genius of Walt Disney. I am not aware of any other auction that features such rare and sought-after Disneyland memorabilia. We are honored to be a part of preserving Walt Disney’s legacy.”

Other highlights include rare cast member clothing, vintage toys, original animation artwork, original signs, contracts, magazines and memorabilia from the beginning days of Disneyland.

The complete collection can be viewed in the on-line catalog at www.vegalleries.com/disneylandauction

SOUVENIRS OF DISNEYLAND AUCTION AND EXHIBITION

LOCATION

Van Eaton Galleries

13613 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, California 91423

(818) 788-2357

PUBLIC EXHIBITION DATES

Now through Nov. 19, 2016

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Midnight – 5 p.m. Sunday

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION:

10 a.m. PT on Nov. 19 at Van Eaton Galleries 13613 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, Ca 91423

Register at www.vegalleries.com/disneylandauction

Online at www.icollector.com/vaneatongalleries or through www.vegalleries.com/auctions

The “Souvenirs of Disneyland Collection” Exclusive Catalogs may be purchased at www.vegalleries.com/disneylandauction

Van Eaton Galleries is one of the world’s leading original animation art and collectibles galleries. The gallery is located in Sherman Oaks, Calif. and specializes in unique original animation artwork.

Established in 1994, the gallery offers distinct collections from the world of animation and special exhibits and events for collectors, fans and guests from around the globe.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Van Eaton Galleries has exhibited such collections as The Story of Disneyland, Collecting Disney, The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, The Art of Gris Grimly, and have offered animation artwork from Disney, Warner Bros., Dreamworks, Hanna-Barbera, Don Bluth and many others.

For more information, visit www.vegalleries.com.