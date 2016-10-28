O'Reilly Auto Parts coming to Norwalk

The store will be built south of the VFW Post 2743 at 140 Milan Ave.

“We are getting an O’Reilly’s,” confirmed city zoning officer Mitch Loughton Thursday. “They already submitted their plans and everything.”

Loughton said he isn’t sure when the store plans to start construction, but all the necessary paperwork has already been processed.

Trucks and heavy equipment were seen Thursday morning at the worksite.

“I think it’s just a matter of time now,” he said.

Once it opens, O’Reilly will be the seven auto supply store operating in Norwalk.

The other stores are Action Auto Supply at 66 Cleveland Road, Advance Auto Parts at 225 Milan Ave., AutoZone at 196 Milan Ave., NAPA Auto Parts-Liberty Auto Parts at 230 Republic St., Car Parts Warehouse (formerly Parts Distributors Inc.) at 10 Williams Ave. and Federated Auto Parts at 75 Cline St. In addition, consumers can purchase parts through auto repair shops and dealerships in the city.

The construction site is on property that used to contain a Kroger grocery store. When Kroger moved to Norwalk Korners Plaza (in the store now housing Big Lots), the Milan Avenue building then served as an Odd Lots store and later a Nationwise auto parts store. After Nationwise closed, the building was vacant and then leveled in the mid 1990s, and the land remaining empty until now.

This follows the recent announcement of a Dunkin’ Donuts moving into town, and of the old Kmart building seeing renovations and selling part of its parking lot to developers.

Although these businesses did not work with the Norwalk Economic Development Corporation, NEDC Director Heather Horowitz said the recent upswing of retail business moving into town was beneficial.

“It’s a good trend we’re seeing,” she said, referring all the way back to Pat Catan’s opening earlier this year. Anything business that brings in jobs and money is a good thing, Horowitz said.