Ohio State grad capitalizes on stubble phenomenon

There are many potential reasons for this. A 2013 study conducted by University of New South Wales professors Barnaby J. Dixson and Rob C. Brooks on how facial hair affects attractiveness even produced some promising results. Both women and heterosexual men rated men with moderate stubble as more attractive than their clean-shaven or bearded counterparts.

Now, an Ohio State University graduate is looking to capitalize on this not-so-clean shaven phenomenon.

Blake Squires, a resident of Akron, put a project on Kickstarter called “Stubl,” a manual razor meant to maintain stubble rather than achieve a clean shave.

“While the stubble-look is popular, managing the 5 o’clock shadow can be a hassle,” the Kickstarter states. “Electric razors are one alternative, but can be expensive and run out of juice at the most inopportune time. We think men deserve another option that allows them to unplug.

“For those men who close shave, and then let their stubble grow back, putting up with razor burn and cuts leaves much to be desired. This is especially true if you are pressed for time and planning to wear a white shirt.”

The product sells itself on being non-electric, easy to use and carry-on friendly. Although it hasn’t gone out for mass production yet, the Kickstarter is already almost $1,000 past its initial funding goals with 30 days still left to go.