What to know about insurance, Halloween costumes, Samsung recall, and HiMirror

According to a new report released by the Ohio Insurance Institute, the average Ohio homeowners insurance premium’s projected rise this year is 3.4 percent to $834 on average, over $300 less than the national average and the ninth lowest in the U.S.

When it comes to our vehicles, Ohio’s premiums expected to increase 3.3 percent to $715, about $200 less than the national average- the 12th lowest rates in the country.

If you still think you are paying too much, some insurance companies now are offering a new way to save, according to Community Shirley Insurance agent Robin Stamps.

“Say you’ve had one or two wind claims, but you haven’t had anything else. Some companies offer a peril-based deductible, so you can take a higher deductible on wind and a lower deductible on other things to keep your premium a little more manageable,” said Stamps.

Stamps said it’s important to have a yearly conversation with your insurance agent to make sure you have the right coverage at the best prices.

Samsung recall expands

Fires, explosions, and injuries have lead to an expanded recall of all 1.9 million Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

Note 7 owners can get a refund or a replacement (including a replacement for the replacement phones issued in September), from the carrier, retailer, or Samsung.com.

In the meantime, stop using it and turn the smartphone off.

A new costume reigns supreme for Halloween

Move over princess, there’s a new top costume taking the crown this year.

A National Retail Federation survey finds for the first time in 11 years action and/or super heroes reign supreme this Halloween, bumping princess costumes to the number two slot.

Six year old Lily Duvall, who was Halloween shopping with her grandparents at Foy’s in Fairborn, is trading in the tulle for Supergirl’s cape, “cause she can fly and she’s awesome.”

The owner of Foy’s, Michael Foy, said he saw the shift coming.

“Princesses for girls are still good but superheroes are number one,” Foy said.

The top costume for adults 18-35 is Batman, and witches are number one for the 35 plus age group.

Mirror, Mirror on the wall, show me all of my facial flaws

Do you dwell on a pimple, obsess over a wrinkle, and frown over your laugh lines?

Now, there is technology that can do it for you. (Yay?)

The new HiMirror takes pictures of your face, analyzes your imperfections, and recommends beauty products and techniques to aid in your perfect skin quest.

According to the product website, “anonymous big data analytics help to create your personal improvement plan.”

The $189 HiMirror will also snap pics of all of your potions and lotions and help you determine if they are effective.

———

©2016 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.