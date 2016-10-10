Looking for work? Kohl's hiring event is Friday

The following Kohl’s stores in the northern Ohio area will be holding in-store holiday hiring events from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday:

• Kohl’s Sandusky Store

• Kohl’s Mansfield Store

• Kohl’s Lorain Store

Visit Kohl’s website for a store locator, store addresses and proximities.

New hires will help support Kohl’s commitment to providing excellent service to customers throughout the year.

Seasonal associates will enjoy an immediate associate discount, flexible schedules, competitive wage and a fun, team-inspired environment.

Applicants must be at least 17-years-old to apply. Prospective employees are asked to visit KohlsCareers.com/stores for a list of available positions and are encouraged to apply in advance.