New Horizons expanding to Toledo

New Horizons Baking Co. Inc. plans to create at least 50 full-time jobs in the city over the next few years and eventually could add more depending on market opportunities. It is a $3.5 million project, according to the Regional Growth Partnership.

“Many details are still being worked out, but we are extremely thankful for the commitment and assistance we’ve received to date from the Regional Growth Partnership/ JobsOhio, the city of Toledo, and many Lucas County partners,” New Horizons owner Tilmon Brown said in statement. “We hope to have more information finalized soon about our upcoming plans.”

New Horizons supplies soft rolls and English muffins to fast-food customers across the country. The firm has production facilities in Norwalk and Fremont, Ind.

Brown said the company was interested in Toledo in large part because of its geographic location between the existing plants and because of it work force.

Property records show New Horizons purchased the former M&M Restaurant Supply on New York Avenue in early 2015 for a little more than $1 million.

“Initially when purchasing the building we felt it would be a great fit for us from a logistics standpoint at a minimum, and thanks to the support of our local and state partners, we are excited to be moving forward with plans for manufacturing in the facility,” Brown said.

The 50 new jobs in Toledo are expected to create $1.8 million in annual payroll, according to Ohio development department officials.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday approved a 1 percent, six-year job creation tax credit to help foster the project. The credit requires New Horizons to maintain operations at the site for at least nine years.

State officials said New Horizon has excess capacity at that Indiana location that was more cost competitive than the facility in Ohio, making the tax credits crucial in ensuring the local project.

According to Black Enterprise magazine, New Horizons is one of the largest black-owned businesses in the United States. The firm ranked No. 41 in Black Enterprise's 2015 list of the nation's 100 largest black-owned industrial and service businesses. The magazine said New Horizons had 375 employees and annual revenues of nearly $92 million.

