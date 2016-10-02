Antique mall gets new owner

With 31 years of experience as an antique dealer, she decided it was time to settle down roots.

“I’ve been doing a lot of shows, and I’m getting older. It’s getting a little bit harder to do (shows),” Claus said. “And it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always wanted to open my own shop.”

Claus made a previous attempt at starting a shop in Vermilion, but was outbid on the building. When she had the chance to run Norwalk Antique Mall, she seized it. On Tuesday, she spoke to the Huron County commissioners about officially transferring the lease from former owner Tom Jarrett. The building is owned and leased by the county.

“I decided to take the plunge,” she said.

Over the years, she has sold many unique items. The ones that stick out most in her memory are antique holiday pieces.

She explains, “it’s getting extremely hard to find any, but I really like Halloween. And one of my favorite things was a nice parade lantern, which I haven’t seen one of those in probably about eight years. They’re just hard to find.”

Along with her own show experience, she said she comes from an antique-dealing background.

“My mother was an antique dealer, so I’m kind of second generation. I lived in New York City and I moved back here to help her do shows.,” she recalled. “And I had started doing flea markets in New York before that.”

Now, she said, she’ll be making some minor changes to the mall to liven things up. Booths will be moving around as current dealers switch spaces. New dealers are moving in.

“One thing we’re doing is we’re bringing in some accessories,” she said. “I have some reproduction holiday. We have candles coming in. We have refinishing products coming in. So we’re getting some different things coming in.

“I would like to get to the point where we can do some shows upstairs—maybe specialty shows like a jewelry show or a button show. That probably won’t be until next year.”

Claus said she looks forward to taking some time to settle in before attempting to clear out the upstairs space for shows. Until then, invited people will stop by and see what changes are happening.

“Just come in and see how we look, and what’s new and exciting.”

Commissioner Tom Dunlap said he was pleased to see the business stay open following Jarrett’s departure as owner.

“We’re going to go in and put some fresh paint in a couple different places and help her get it spruced up,” Dunlap said.

Commissioner Gary Bauer also said it was good to see the store stay open.

That’s been a cornerstone up there on main street with Tom,” he said. “He’s done a good job, and we were very worried that he was going to quit. So he got that turned over to her and it’s win-win.

“He will no longer have to manage the store, but he will continue to sell his antiques there.”

The mall’s current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Starting in November, they will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays as well.