Norwalk Furniture forms partnership with Company C

The new collection of 44 upholstered sofas, loveseats, ottomans and accent chairs will be marketed as Company C for Norwalk Furniture, complete with a branded display of 75 signature fabrics. In addition, all of the new Company C silhouettes are available in any of the 800 fabrics offered by Norwalk.

“Norwalk has been focused on color for a long time, and we want to deepen our portfolio of styles and fabrics,” said Caroline Hipple, president of Norwalk Furniture. “By coordinating our products with those already offered by Company C, we are making it easy for dealers to put color to work and to sell a curated presentation of products in their stores.

“It is the textile focus of top of bed, pillows, rugs and upholstery that makes it so special,” she said. “Textiles bring homes to life. We are combining the Company C textile expertise with the upholstery manufacturing expertise of Norwalk to bring together all of the soft products found in the home.”

Adds Dixon Bartlett, chief creative officer for Norwalk Furniture, “Chris and Walter Chapin bring to Norwalk an uncanny sense of vibrant textures and color with a unique sense of style that belongs to Company C alone. The unique color combinations, coordinated with other product elements that they offer, will bring an exuberance to the showroom.”

Company C was founded by husband-wife team Walter and Chris Chapin more than 20 years ago and now creates colorful products, ranging from rugs, pillows and upholstered furniture to fabrics, draperies, bath, bedding and linens.

“This is a true collaboration that strengthens both companies,” said Christine Chapin, co-founder and Colorful Living Officer for Company C. “We share a passion for color and innovative design, and this synergy generates the energy that is reflected in the new products, and that we are happy to share with the Norwalk family of dealers.”

“This partnership makes it easy for retailers and designers to present their customers with a beautiful, colorful whole room design,” Bartlett said. “We are all about making design easy, yet beautiful!”

Notes Hipple, “Chris’s title – Colorful Living Officer – so perfectly describes why her designs are happy, vibrant, sophisticated and successful. She is the true genesis of ideas, colors and distinctive product design that is crisp, thoughtfully scaled and refined. Her expertise is proven, and we are fortunate to enter into this design collaboration.”

Norwalk and Company C will celebrate the launch of their strategic collaboration on Opening Day, October 22, starting at 5:00 pm in the Norwalk showroom, IHFC, Main 108, and in the Company C showroom, IHFC, Design Center 431, on Sunday evening, Oct. 23, 4:00 until 7:00 pm.

Norwalk Furniture offers something other companies don’t, and what consumers and interior designers want: great design, customizable options, high quality, competitive pricing and quick delivery. Upholstered products are free of toxic, flame retardant chemicals. With more than 800 fabrics and 150 leathers for dozens of sofas, chairs, ottomans and benches, special programs include Variations, offering six styles and dozens of design options; The Best of Norwalk, featuring longtime best-selling designs; and UrbanStudio, scaled, styled and constructed for small-space living. The privately held Norwalk-based company manufactures upholstered seating in its 440,000-sq.-ft. facility, shipped consistently within 35 days. For more information, visit www.norwalkfurniture.com.

Company C is a leading manufacturer of colorful, handcrafted home furnishings. Founded in 1994 by Christine and Walter Chapin, the company that began as a one-room garage operation has grown to include over 1,000 wholesale Partners worldwide, two exclusive retail stores, a studio store and an ecommerce website.

Since 2005, Company C has supported sustainable sourcing. The company partners with GoodWeave to ensure their rugs are made without the use of child labor. Company C manufactures its upholstered furniture in with factories that have received the home furnishings industry’s highest recognition for environmental stewardship. In 2014, the company launched its first organic bedding collection.

Company C is known as a top resource for distinctive and uniquely colorful home furnishings including rugs, bedding, furniture, fabrics and decorative accessories. Throughout the year, customers are treated to fresh, exciting collections in Company C’s signature colors and designs. Find Company C at www.companyc.com or join in its colorful conversations on Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the Company C blog and more.