Gaymont gives back to those in need

The center revealed there would be surprise unveiling at its 55th anniversary carnival, which took place Sunday, but only gave the hint that the gift could be used 24/7 by anyone in the community and something that would allow the facility to give back to the community for all the support it has seen over the years.

This proved to be an excellent description when the community unwrapped it’s gift — a blessing box: a small wooden box with plastic sliding doors where food and a few needed supplies could be left for someone in need. The Blessing Box is located in the grass between Gaymont’s front parking lot and the sidewalk.

“You just don’t know. You never know,” owner Erin Dotson said.

“When we originally started talking about it, we decided we wanted to put it someplace that people could just pull in and take stuff that they need without coming into the building. It doesn’t need to be embarrassing. We do have a lot of resources in our community, but they’re very structured and this isn’t. You know, someone says ‘Oh my gosh, what I’m going to eat today?’ Now they have the opportunity.

“At church we have the curbside carry out and that goes to more structured organizations, like (the) Salvation Army and things. We thought this was more of a 24/7 opportunity for people,” Dotson said.

Dotson became emotional discussing her hopes for the box and the community.

“I believe that people who can give will,” she said. “I believe it will just be this constant swapping. They come in and take something. They come in and leave something. The box is full; the box is empty.”

The facility didn’t want thanks for the gift, it’s just something the people there felt a duty to do.

“We’ve talked so many times about those relationships, the essence of who we are,” she said. “This is just one more component.”