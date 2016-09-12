Borgers celebrates 150 years in business

Tents, bounce-housed and other activities for the children, a barbecue and even live music turned the lawn into a nice platform for this family event. This family-oriented company held similar events throughout its 24 locations around the world. The starting point took place at the German headquarters in Bocholt on June 17 and the CEO, Werner Borgers, personally attended every single family event.

“This is our way of saying thank-you for your efforts,” Borgers said. “They are our success.”

Borgers produces textile parts for different applications for the automotive industry and since 1866 Johann Borgers, the founder, started manufacturing with hand-operated machines participating to build up the first Mercedez-Benz car. Now, the Borgers Group supplies all known automotive companies around the world employing 7,000 people.

Werner Borgers said it is pure luck this anniversary came during his ownership and “It’s and honor” for him to be a part of it and especially the Norwalk plant means an important milestone for him as it was the first big facility he opened as responsible CEO officially in October of last year.

During their speeches both Borgers and plant manager Jochen Harmeling thanked all of the employees for the big efforts in the last weeks and months.

“To celebrate such kind of events in our beautiful facility makes us really proud and it is a very nice opportunity to show our families where we are spending most part of our days. Family is very important for Borgers, here you are not a number. We care and we want the people to be an active part of this project,” Harmeling said.

After the grand opening in October 2015, Borgers has continued to grown in Norwalk and machinery still is on the way for future projects. In the meantime, the 180 employees are working at this plant and future hires already are planned for the coming weeks.