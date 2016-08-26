Antique mall in process of changing owners

Current owner Tom Jarrett met with the Huron County commissioners Tuesday to let them know his intent. He currently rents the space on East Main Street from the county.

Jarrett would be passing over the 11-year-old business to Mary Anne Claus, one of the renters who currently operates an antique store out of the space.

Klaus has been an antique dealer for 31 years, and is looking to make some minor improvements to the store.

Even if he sells the business, Jarrett still plans to stick around.

“My intentions are to stay in the mall if you approve Mary Anne,” Jarrett said during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday. “I’ll be a renter instead of an owner.”

The commissioners were in favor of the plan — wanting to keep the mall as an anchor business for Main Street.

Jill Eversole Nolan, director of the Huron County Department of Job and Family Services, also reported during the meeting Tuesday.

“Things seem to be going well,” Nolan said Tuesday. “As long as the children are safe and not abused, we try not to take them away from families.”

She gave a few updates on the department, including the number of children assessed by Child Protective Services and the number placed in temporary and permanent custody through the foster care program.

According to Nolan’s report, 29 children are in foster care as of this month. A total of 17 are in temporary custody and 12 children have received permanent placements.

Children Services also responded to 360 calls during April, May and June. Of the child abuse calls, case workers investigated and completed, 61 percent were proven and 39 percent were unsubstantiated.

The commissioners also heard reports from several other people from the county, including Amy Hoffman and Jason Roblin. Roblin represented the Huron County Emergency Management Agency, which distributed 6,250 emergency preparedness flyers to students in the county.