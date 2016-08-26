Mixed feelings over fencing for patio drinking

The council rarely fails to come to a consensus on issues presented to the members. Drinking and fences though have been hot topics this year.

Earlier this year, Angela and Adam Byington, owners of the Milan Wine Post at 1 N. Main St., Milan had plans approved for a fence to contain those wishing to drink outside on the business’ patio.

The stipulation was put in the contract that the fence needed to be temporary and removed each night at 9 p.m. to prevent injuries of anyone walking or riding bikes on the sidewalk in the morning. It also served as a way of keeping a good, consistent look for the downtown area.

Angela Byington though came to Wednesday’s meeting to inform the council that the Division of Liquor Control denied her license until she had a permanent fence in place.

“So we’re seeking your approval to erect the fence up permanently,” Angela said. “We’d really like to have this ready and approved in time for the Melon Festival.”

The board though, was divided on its support of granting approval.

“I have an issue with this. When we discussed this fence with the liquor license initially we came to a middle ground, which was to have it come down each night,” said President Jim Brown.

“Some of us weren’t in favor of it but we came to a compromise. My recommendation to council is to table it. The season only lasts through October, so it’s almost over anyway. We already have a good start on it start discussion for next year then so we can all come to an agreement. It's ready for us to take before design review board. I think it would be best to leave it to that board.”

“I for one think we should approve it,” councilman John Fox said. “She's done everything we've asked. It's not her fault our removable fence isn’t going to work. I don’t see a problem with it.”

“I'm not prepared to change the ordinance with a month to go in the season,” Brown said again.

“Like I said, my recommendation to council is to table for this year and start discussion early for next year and make sure everyone is on the same page. Then we can look at it as being a permanent fence, make sure it’s safe and if it has good aesthetics to match what we want the downtown area to look like.”

The council took a vote, ending in a 4-2 decision to accept the fencing as permanent. This allowed the Milan Wine post to keep the fencing up permanently effective immediately Wednesday night. Byington still needed to receive approval from the Division of Liquor Control. The permanent fence though, put her one step closer to obtaining the license.

After the decision was made, Mayor Steve Rockwell gave his approval of he fence.

“This is strictly in my opinion, but I think the fence looks good,” he said. “I happened to ride past on my bicycle and I saw there were no impact points and it was tall enough no one would fall over it. I think it’s nice.”

“Thank you so much for considering this and expediting it,” Byington told council.

“This means a lot to us and we look forward to serving the community, especially during the Melon Festival. If in the future you would like us to comply to any other standards you set in place if other businesses start to set fences up, to help make it more uniform, we’re more than willing to do whatever you need.”