Josh and Jorgie Paull opened Maple City Nutrition, a nutrition club and smoothie business located at 57 Benedict Ave. in the same complex as H&R Block.

“We are actually a nutrition club, but you would think it’s just a business,” Josh said. “We have healthy meal alternative shakes, teas and aloes.”

The nutrition club focuses on helping others to live a healthier lifestyle and eat better, Josh said. But they also want nutrition and wellness to be enjoyable and understand the time constraint that drives many people towards cheap, fast food options that are often high in fat and calories.

“We call it a nutrition club but a smoothie business,” he added. “We offer a lot more on the back end with coaching and that’s where people are being impacted is with the nutrition and wellness coaching. That’s where we see it change lives and help people.”

Currently the couple offer more than 40 flavors of smoothies, their most popular item, six teas and two aloes, all with specific health benefits.

“The smoothies are a great alternative to fast food because it’s quick, it’s easy and it’s good for you,” he said. “They have 25 vitamins and minerals and then it has protein and fiber too. The smoothies are very low in sugar, so they’re not sugar smoothies. You can use them as a meal replacement or snack or for post workout. Most people do it for breakfast or lunch for a healthy alternative for a quick meal.”

The Maple City Nutrition smoothies can help with a dietary problem many may not even realize they have.

“The average person does not get enough protein,” Paull said. “Protein helps with metabolism and if you’re trying to become more toned. It’s also very filling, so it can help with weight loss as well. There’s 17 to 30 grams of protein in our shakes. So you want to shoot for 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal. That’s why you’re able to use it as a meal replacement, that and the vitamins and nutrients.”

“The teas are really good for you,” he said. “They help with metabolism, help with higher energy and provide a lot of antioxidants.”

The aloes help to tie the bundle up, aiding in nutrient absorption and digestive tract repair, make the trio a satisfying and good-for-you meal according to Paull.

He said it’s priced fairly too, at about what you could pay for a fast food meal — $6.

“We do more than just the smoothies and teas though; we’re wellness coaches, helping with wellness goals, which usually ends up being weight loss,” he added.

“We provide a free evaluation when they first come in and we sit with them and go over metabolism and nutrient needs, their physical activity, what they’ve done in the past that’s worked with them and what hasn’t. .. We’ve done this for five years now and have businesses in other towns. Our mission is to help thousands to get healthy and provide healthy solutions to eating something good for them as opposed to fast food.”

The most common challenge the Paulls said they are helping with is obesity.

“One in three people are obese,” he said. “Usually people are either not eating enough and working out too much or eating healthy foods but they’re eating too much healthy foods, women especially. Women need fewer calories than men usually because they naturally don’t normally burn them as quickly. And it’s very hard for a female to only eat 1,100 to 1,300 calories a day.”

Josh said they are hoping to start up walking groups and and other events to encourage and motivate people to move more.

So we hold club weight loss challenges and educate people on proper ways to lose the weight. And obviously we have the smoothies and teas and aleos too to help.”

The storefront is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. some Sundays. Anywho would like more information can also call 419-937-3116.