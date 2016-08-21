Fitzgerald Auto Group celebrates golden anniversary

Jim and Jean Fitzgerald started their own auto collision repair business and also started their family. Since that time, Fitzgerald Body Shop has grown and thrived and now operates locations in both Monroeville and Willard.

Jimmie Fitzgerald Jr. began working with the company in 1990 and the family has continued growing the business. The company now includes mechanical repairs, car and van rentals and pre-owned auto sales. But the core of the business is still collision repair work. And after 50 years of using BASF paint products, Fitzgerald Body Shop is now an industry leader — one of only 50 collision repair shops in the USA (and the only one in Ohio) certified by BASF for its Advanced Process Solutions method of vehicle collision repair.

“This innovate process helps us process vehicle repairs more efficiently for our customers,” Fitzgerald said.

But at the end of the day, it’s the customers that have made the business.

“We’ve been blessed with great customers that patronize us and trust us with their vehicles,” Fitzgerald said. “While we may meet by accident, these customers become our friends and family — and we sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve them.”